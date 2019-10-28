Brexit extension announced as Boris Johnson pushes for December election
Where does the delay leave Johnson's general election push?
For the past few days, leaders in Europe and Westminster have been locked in a standoff -- the EU wanting to hear the UK's next steps before granting an extension, and British politicians awaiting a verdict from Brussels before deciding on an early election.
But now one part of the equation has fallen into place -- European leaders have granted a Brexit delay until the end of January.
In theory, that should make an election more likely; the UK now has time to have a campaign period and hold a vote, with several weeks to spare before the new Brexit deadline.
But as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has learned, getting an election is easier said than done. He needs two-thirds of MPs to back the plan, which requires support from the opposition Labour Party.
And Labour have been steadfast in opposing a vote until a no-deal Brexit is "off the table." They've been less clear about what exactly "off the table" means -- so much will depend on whether the party deems this extension satisfactory for them to back a poll.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could still argue that the threat remains of a no-deal in January 2020, as well as at the end of the transition period in Johnson's Brexit deal.
Johnson's Plan B: If Labour do continue to block an election, they'll be isolated. The SNP and the Liberal Democrats have now warmed to the idea of a contest, after previously supporting Corbyn in stonewalling the Prime Minister.
And those two opposition parties have handed Johnson an unlikely lifeline -- they've indicated that they will support a bill overruling the Fixed Term Parliaments Act. This would call for an election but would only need a simple majority of MPs to pass.
In return, they would want the January 31 extension secured, meaning Johnson would have to put his efforts to pass his Brexit deal on hold for now.
This plan could still be an appealing path for the Prime Minister, should he lose the vote on his election request later today.
French diplomat: calls for election justified Brexit extension
French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to a three-month Brexit delay after Boris Johnson's push for an election eased fears in Paris, a French diplomat has told CNN.
The diplomat said earlier on Monday that EU leaders were heading towards a delay until January 31 2020, as per the UK's request. That extension was announced by European Council President Donald Tusk this morning.
It comes after Johnson and Macron spoke over the weekend, the diplomat added.
The French President had reprised his role as the bad cop of the Brexit delay negotiations, earlier suggesting that an extension should not be given unless circumstances changed significantly.
A possible election satisfied that stipulation -- but France is still opposed to renegotiating the withdrawal agreement, and expects the UK to name a candidate for the EU commission now that it will remain a member of the bloc, the diplomat said.
BREAKING: EU agrees to Brexit extension
European leaders have agreed to the UK's request for a three-month Brexit extension, the EU Council President Donald Tusk has tweeted.
He said the "flextension," which can be shortened if Britain passes a deal in the meantime, is set to be formalized soon.
This is the delay that Johnson insisted he would never request -- but his hands were tied when Parliament forced an extension if the Prime Minister couldn't pass his exit deal.
The news could now swing opposition MPs towards supporting Johnson's attempt to force a snap general election later.
Where Brexit went wrong
The UK is staggering towards another Brexit cliff edge. A deal has been agreed between Boris Johnson's government and the European Union, but there's very little chance that this will be ratified in London before Halloween, the current deadline for the United Kingdom's departure.
That date can change, and Brussels may well grant a third extension beyond October 31. This would stop the UK crashing out of the bloc at the end of the month. But it would do nothing to calm the mayhem, nastiness and confusion that has engulfed Westminster for three years.
Johnson says he will ask for an early election on Monday -- the third time in his short premiership that he has made this request. Yet there is no political consensus over when this election should happen. So the UK will keep limping forward, with no one able to break the deadlock or provide any clarity for an exhausted public.
It didn't need to have been like this. Looking back at the last three years, it's easy to pinpoint the errors that made delivering Brexit on time impossible.
Welcome to another week of Brexit chaos
"No ifs, no buts."
That was Boris Johnson's repeated promise to the British people -- Brexit would not be delayed again, and the UK would leave the European Union on October 31.
But as the week of the scheduled exit arrives, European leaders have granted the country a reprieve and approved its request for a third delay to the process.
It means the UK will avoid a no-deal break on Thursday. But for Johnson, who said he'd rather be "dead in a ditch" than delay the saga again, the inability to deliver a Halloween Brexit is little short of a nightmare.
A decision on the delay has just been announced. Then, this afternoon, the second big moment of the day takes place: Parliament will vote on Johnson's attempt to force a Christmas general election -- and a potential route out of the torturous Brexit impasse.
This was supposed to be the week of Brexit. That may not be the case -- but the next few days could, at least, pave a course out of Britain's political chaos.