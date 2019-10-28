Brexit extension announced as Boris Johnson pushes for December election
BREAKING: EU agrees to Brexit extension
European leaders have agreed to the UK's request for a three-month Brexit extension, the EU Council President Donald Tusk has tweeted.
He said the "flextension," which can be shortened if Britain passes a deal in the meantime, is set to be formalized soon.
This is the delay that Johnson insisted he would never request -- but his hands were tied when Parliament forced an extension if the Prime Minister couldn't pass his exit deal.
The news could now swing opposition MPs towards supporting Johnson's attempt to force a snap general election later.
Where Brexit went wrong
The UK is staggering towards another Brexit cliff edge. A deal has been agreed between Boris Johnson's government and the European Union, but there's very little chance that this will be ratified in London before Halloween, the current deadline for the United Kingdom's departure.
That date can change, and Brussels may well grant a third extension beyond October 31. This would stop the UK crashing out of the bloc at the end of the month. But it would do nothing to calm the mayhem, nastiness and confusion that has engulfed Westminster for three years.
Johnson says he will ask for an early election on Monday -- the third time in his short premiership that he has made this request. Yet there is no political consensus over when this election should happen. So the UK will keep limping forward, with no one able to break the deadlock or provide any clarity for an exhausted public.
It didn't need to have been like this. Looking back at the last three years, it's easy to pinpoint the errors that made delivering Brexit on time impossible.
Welcome to another week of Brexit chaos
"No ifs, no buts."
That was Boris Johnson's repeated promise to the British people -- Brexit would not be delayed again, and the UK would leave the European Union on October 31.
But as the week of the scheduled exit arrives, European leaders have granted the country a reprieve and approved its request for a third delay to the process.
It means the UK will avoid a no-deal break on Thursday. But for Johnson, who said he'd rather be "dead in a ditch" than delay the saga again, the inability to deliver a Halloween Brexit is little short of a nightmare.
A decision on the delay has just been announced. Then, this afternoon, the second big moment of the day takes place: Parliament will vote on Johnson's attempt to force a Christmas general election -- and a potential route out of the torturous Brexit impasse.
This was supposed to be the week of Brexit. That may not be the case -- but the next few days could, at least, pave a course out of Britain's political chaos.