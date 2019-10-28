JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

The UK is staggering towards another Brexit cliff edge. A deal has been agreed between Boris Johnson's government and the European Union, but there's very little chance that this will be ratified in London before Halloween, the current deadline for the United Kingdom's departure.

That date can change, and Brussels may well grant a third extension beyond October 31. This would stop the UK crashing out of the bloc at the end of the month. But it would do nothing to calm the mayhem, nastiness and confusion that has engulfed Westminster for three years.

Johnson says he will ask for an early election on Monday -- the third time in his short premiership that he has made this request. Yet there is no political consensus over when this election should happen. So the UK will keep limping forward, with no one able to break the deadlock or provide any clarity for an exhausted public.

It didn't need to have been like this. Looking back at the last three years, it's easy to pinpoint the errors that made delivering Brexit on time impossible.

