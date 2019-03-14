Article 50 vote: MPs debate Brexit delay and second referendum

Yes, an amendment has been selected that could tell the government that lawmakers favor Brexit being put to the public a second time.

Yes, that amendment also says that remaining in the European Union must be on that ballot.

But as with so many things Brexit, it would be helpful if lawmakers brushed up on a little thing we call "the law."

For a second referendum to be called, it would have to pass an act of parliament. In short, that means a bill being put before lawmakers, the bill being read numerous times in both legislative chambers and a committee process. The question would also have to be tested by the Electoral Commission.

Tonight's vote is only indicative. It is currently considered unlikely to pass, and even if it does, it would do so with oven gloves on. An actual vote on a bill would be a different matter altogether.

It would also mean a lengthy extension of the Brexit process, as holding a big public vote requires *a little bit of organizing*. For MPs worried of being accused of betraying the democratic will of the people, that will be a huge concern.

Finally, that extension would have to be approved by European Union. There is a strange assumption in London that Europe wants a second referendum. What the EU wants is stability. A referendum does not provide that; voting for a Brexit deal does.