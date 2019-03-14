Vote for Article 50 extension may mean Brexit delay

French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference following a meeting at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, on March 13. French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference following a meeting at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, on March 13. Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that any extension to Brexit could only be "technical," ahead of a vote in UK Parliament on whether to delay the withdrawal process.

“If the British ask for a delay it could perhaps be a technical delay to allow more time to put their departure in place," Macron, who is currently in Kenya, said.

But he added that the UK would need a reason for the European Union to grant them an additional delay "to ensure something will come out of it." The heads of all 27 remaining EU countries would have to approve any request to extend Article 50.

"It cannot be to allow more negotiations over something we’ve already negotiated for many months and said cannot be further negotiated,” Macron said, underlining the EU position that they will provide no more concessions on the Brexit deal struck with Prime Minister Theresa May.

“The solution to this impasse is in London."