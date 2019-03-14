Vote for Article 50 extension may mean Brexit delay

What's happening? UK Parliament will vote tonight at 5 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET) on whether to delay departure from the European Union. It comes a day after British lawmakers rejected a no-deal Brexit.

What's next? If MPs vote to delay Brexit -- by extending Article 50 -- Prime Minister Theresa May will need to seek unanimous approval from the 27 EU member states. If the extension fails, it's back to the default position: leaving the EU without a deal.

When is Brexit? The United Kingdom is due to leave the EU in 15 days -- on March 29.