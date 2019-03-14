Vote for Article 50 extension may mean Brexit delay

Vote for Article 50 extension may mean Brexit delayBy Eliza Mackintosh, CNN
European Council President will back Brexit delay
European Council President Donald Tusk has said he will back a Brexit delay, if the UK Parliament votes tonight to extend Article 50, the mechanism by which member states can quit the EU.
Tusk said in a tweet on Thursday that he would appeal to the 27 European Union leaders to "be open to a long extension if the UK finds it necessary to rethink its Brexit strategy and build consensus around it."
If British lawmakers vote to delay Brexit tonight, Prime Minister Theresa May will have to put in an Article 50 extension request to the EU. The heads of all remaining EU leaders would have to approve any such request.
What are MPs voting on today?
Today the UK Parliament will vote on another motion over whether to delay the divorce process beyond the March 29 deadline.
The government's motion will ask MPs to back an extension until June 30, in order to pass EU exit legislation. Any extension would need to be approved by the EU.
The motion also points out that any extension beyond June 30 "would require the United Kingdom to hold European Parliament elections in May."
2. UK’S WITHDRAWAL FROM THE EUROPEAN UNION
Until 5.00pm (Business of the House (Today) motion, if agreed to)
The Prime Minister
That this House:
(1) notes the resolutions of the House of 12 and 13 March, and accordingly agrees that the Government will seek to agree with the European Union an extension of the period specified in Article 50(3);
(2) agrees that, if the House has passed a resolution approving the negotiated withdrawal agreement and the framework for the future relationship for the purposes of section 13(1) (b) of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 by 20 March 2019, then the Government will seek to agree with the European Union a one-off extension of the period specified in Article 50(3) for a period ending on 30 June 2019 for the purpose of passing the necessary EU exit legislation; and
(3) notes that, if the House has not passed a resolution approving the negotiated withdrawal agreement and the framework for the future relationship for the purposes of section 13(1)(b) of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 by 20 March 2019, then it is highly likely that the European Council at its meeting the following day would require a clear purpose for any extension, not least to determine its length, and that any extension beyond 30 June 2019 would require the United Kingdom to hold European Parliament elections in May 2019.
Here's the timeline for today
Mid-morning: The House of Commons will begin debating the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.
12 p.m.: European Commission, which is currently meeting in Strasbourg, will hold a midday press briefing.
5 p.m.: MPs start to vote, first on amendments, if any are selected, then on whether to extend the period specified in Article 50