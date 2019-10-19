Welcome to what might be one of the most important days in British political history.

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson did the near impossible and secured a new Brexit deal from the European Union.

Astonishingly, after months of saying that Theresa May's deal could not be changed, the EU shocked everyone by throwing out the controversial Irish border backstop and replacing it with an alternative plan, cooked up by team Johnson.

Even more astonishingly, EU leaders seem happy with this deal and have been effusive about Johnson -- the man with whom they dreaded negotiating.

However impressive Johnson's Brussels victory might be, securing it could turn out to be the easiest bit of the Brexit process.

The UK Parliament is sitting on a Saturday for the first time in decades, where lawmakers will give Johnson the thumbs up or thumbs down. The immediate fallout of that vote could have profound consequences for the future of the United Kingdom.