Vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal in Parliament
BREAKING: Downing Street will pull Brexit vote if Letwin amendment passes
Boris Johnson will pull the vote on his Brexit deal later if Oliver Letwin's amendment passes, a senior government source has told CNN.
MPs would be sent home, the source says, and the government would introduce the Withdrawal Agreement Bill – the legislation that implements the deal – to the House of Commons early next week. The source said:
"A vote for Letwin is a vote for delay and the Whips will send everyone home. A vote for Letwin means MPs voting to render the entire day, that they demanded, meaningless."
What does this mean? In a sense, this could just be read as spin by Downing Street. If the Letwin amendment passes, any subsequent vote on Johnson's deal would be moot anyway, since it has the effect of delaying ratification until the Withdrawal Agreement Bill completes all its stages in the UK Parliament. Downing Street is doing its level best to kill off the Letwin amendment and force a clean, up-or-down vote on Johnson's deal.
Ignore Corbyn's pleadings, Johnson urges MPs
"I don't wish to be unnecessarily adversarial today," Boris Johnson says, replying to Corbyn's speech, but he says the leader of the opposition "won't trust the people."
Johnson adds that MPs should "ignore the pleadings of (Corbyn) and vote for an excellent deal."
Ken Clarke, the longest-serving current MP who was expelled by Johnson from the Conservative Party for opposing no-deal, then asks the prime minister to assure him that he will secure a close future arrangement with the EU.
Johnson says that "those who set the agenda in Brussels ... continue with a large number of federalist projects," but pledges that there will be "increasing trade between our economies."
Ian Blackford, the SNP Westminster leader, then bemoans the fact that Scotland was not mentioned once in the text of Johnson's deal, despite it voting overwhelmingly to remain in the EU.
"He and his cronies in Number ten don't care about Scotland," Blackford says.
Future generations will feel the impact of this deal, says Corbyn
Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken his predecessor Theresa May's thrice-rejected Brexit deal "and made it worse" -- adding that lawmakers "will not be duped."
"This deal would inevitably lead to a Trump trade deal," he adds.
"As for workers' rights, we simply cannot give the government a blank check," Corbyn says, quoting representatives from business groups who have warned about the impact of Johnson's deal.
"It's not a good deal for our country, and future generations will feel the impact. It should be voted down today by this House.
"We simply cannot vote for a deal that is even worse than the one the House rejected three times."
Supporting the government would "fire the starting pistol in a race to the bottom," says Corbyn.
"You cannot trust a word that he says," says Corbyn of Johnson.
The opposition leader says that "the people should have the final say" on Brexit. "We will not back this sell-out deal."
Little appetite in Europe for a delay, says Johnson
Boris Johnson has gone through the Northern Ireland provisions in his new Brexit deal, and is urging the House of Commons to reject another delay.
"In any future trade negotiations, with any country, our National Health Service will not be on the table," he says, attempting to dampen fears that that would be the case in trade negotiations with the US.
"The scope for fruitful negotiation has run its course," Johnson says.
"They said we couldn't open the Withdrawal Agreement ... they said we couldn't abolish the backstop. We've done both," he adds.
"It is now my judgement that we have reached the best possible solution," he notes, before suggesting that further delay would be bad for both sides and may not be agreed by the EU.
"There is very little appetite" in Europe for another extension, he says. "They have had three and a half years of this debate. it has distracted them from their own projects and their own ambitions."
Johnson says his deal is a "new way forward"
Boris Johnson is speaking now, to open the crunch debate on his Brexit deal.
He notes that Parliament has gone through "a great deal of trouble to assemble here on a Saturday for the first time in a generation."
"I do hope" we will be able to have a meaningful vote today, he adds -- after news broke that he plans to pull the vote if the Letwin amendment passes
He then starts to frame the day as an existential and philosophical vote on Britain's nationhood, describing the UK as a "backmarker" in the European project and saying that Brexit should be thought of in political, not economic terms.
"It has been striking that members on all sides of this House have debated Brexit in almost entirely practical terms," he says.
Johnson describes his agreement as "a new way forward, and a new and better deal both for Britain and our friends in the EU."
He adds he will meet with "anyone, on any side" over the course of the day to discuss the deal, adding that the House can move the country onwards by "getting Brexit done."
HAPPENING NOW: Debate on Brexit deal begins
The crucial debate on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal has started in the House of Commons.
What is the Letwin amendment -- and could it really change everything?
Today will absolutely, categorically determine the future of Brexit. Unless it doesn't.
An amendment to Boris Johnson's deal has the potential to shake everything up. The measure has been proposed by Oliver Letwin, an MP who was booted out of the Conservative parliamentary party last month when he supported anti no-deal legislation known as the Benn Act.
The amendment says the House would "withhold support" from Johnson's plan until all of the legislation required to implement the bill is passed by Parliament as well.
It would force Johnson to request a Brexit extension on Saturday night, as per the Benn Act, and remove the risk of no deal in a few days' time. But it still allows Johnson to pass his Brexit deal -- he just has to pass all the separate parts of the Withdrawal Agreement as well.
Nick Boles, who has co-signed the amendment, suggested the vote on the amendment could be read as a political indication of whether the House would support the deal, but not as a legal endorsement of the deal. (Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has also signed the amendment, despite being opposed to Brexit altogether).
What does this mean for Saturday? If Letwin's amendment passes -- and it enjoys support from a cross-section of parties -- it would mean that Saturday isn't the be-all-and-end-all. Instead, the subsequent votes on the Withdrawal Agreement in the coming weeks become all-important, because they would need to be approved if the Brexit deal is to come into effect.
What does it mean for Brexit? If the Letwin proposal comes into effect, the government's plans to leave the EU by October 31 would be thrown into the air. Such an outcome opens up the possibility that the entire withdrawal agreement could be amended, for example with a requirement to hold a second referendum on the final outcome.
Will it pass? The amendment is signed by members of the three main political parties, including the aforementioned Hilary Benn, and the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson. But everything hinges on whether the Labour leadership decides to swing its entire bloc behind it. The Guardian's political editor, who is well connected in Labour circles, thinks it might, as does Bloomberg.
Does Boris Johnson have the numbers?
Boris Johnson's battle to pass his Brexit deal is certain to come down to just a few votes. There are three crucial blocs of lawmakers in play:
- Hardline Conservatives: There are 28 self-styled "Spartans" -- hardline Conservative MPs who voted down Theresa May's deal all three times, and back a hard Brexit. A handful of those are now on the government's payroll, so are almost certain to back the deal. And some, including European Research Group (ERG) head Steve Baker, have signaled a willingness to back the plan once they've picked through it in more detail. But they're not a totally homogeneous block, and even a couple of holdouts could spell doom for Johnson.
- Ex-Conservative independents: Johnson took the whip away from 21 Conservative MPs last month, after they voted to block a no-deal Brexit. Many of them are expected to back the deal now, while a handful who support a second referendum are likely noes. But some, including former Cabinet members Amber Rudd, Philip Hammond and Ken Clarke, haven't said which way they'll vote yet.
- Labour rebels: Five Labour MPs backed Theresa May's deal, but as many as 20 could be up for grabs this time. With an election looming and several of these lawmakers representing Leave-voting regions, they could make the calculation that backing a Brexit deal is vital to electoral success. What's more, there's been no sign that Jeremy Corbyn will expel those who support the government.
Johnson appears to have won over most of the hardliners, and a number of independents also seem to have been swayed. It could all come down to how many Labour MPs he can convince; around 10 could be enough.
Getting a deal was the easy part. Now comes the difficult bit
Welcome to what might be one of the most important days in British political history.
Earlier this week, Boris Johnson did the near impossible and secured a new Brexit deal from the European Union.
Astonishingly, after months of saying that Theresa May's deal could not be changed, the EU shocked everyone by throwing out the controversial Irish border backstop and replacing it with an alternative plan, cooked up by team Johnson.
Even more astonishingly, EU leaders seem happy with this deal and have been effusive about Johnson -- the man with whom they dreaded negotiating.
However impressive Johnson's Brussels victory might be, securing it could turn out to be the easiest bit of the Brexit process.
The UK Parliament is sitting on a Saturday for the first time in decades, where lawmakers will give Johnson the thumbs up or thumbs down. The immediate fallout of that vote could have profound consequences for the future of the United Kingdom.