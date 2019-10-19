You'll find yourself in court if you break the law, Johnson told

"Today is a historic day for Parliament," says Jeremy Corbyn, adding that MPs "will not be blackmailed by the Prime Minister."

"I invite him to think very carefully about the remarks he just made," Corbyn adds, warning Boris Johnson not to break the law.

The SNP's Ian Blackford follows Corbyn, saying Johnson "thinks he's above the law ... prime minister, you'll find yourself in court."

And Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat leader, asks the Speaker of the House to suspend the sitting so Johnson can send the letter to the EU requesting an extension -- a request which is denied.