Pro-Brexit MPs given police escorts through Westminster protests

Conservative MPs including Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg were given police escorts from Parliament due to the presence of protesters at the anti-Brexit rally in central London.

Videos posted on social media show the politicians being escorted by police as protesters waving EU flags shout lines such as “shame on you”.

Sky News journalist Jason Farrell tweeted a video of Michael Gove walking to his car, flanked by several police officers.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg was walking from Parliament with his son as protesters surrounded them.

“Thank goodness for our superb police. Just walked home safely from HoC with their protection - why do the so called ‘People’s Vote’ protesters think it’s ok to abuse, intimidate and scream in the face of someone they don’t agree with? So frightening, and so grateful to the police,” Andrea Leadsom tweeted.