Theresa May faces Brexit plan votes

FILE PHOTO: Margaritis Schinas, chief spokesman of the European Commission, during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, on January 16. FILE PHOTO: Margaritis Schinas, chief spokesman of the European Commission, during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, on January 16. Yuriko Nakao/Bloomberg via Getty Images

While much of the discussion over Brexit on Tuesday will come from the UK side, all eyes will be on Europe later, to see how leaders there react to events in Westminster.

Margaritis Schinas, chief spokesperson of the European Commission, declined to weigh in on the tabled amendments during the commission's daily lunchtime press briefing.

He told reporters: "We are following the parliamentary procedure. We are not going to comment on all possibilities. This is not a Brussels day, this is a London day. We will watch what happens with the vote tonight."

Schinas was also asked if European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was available to talk to May or in contact with her already, to which he replied: "Yes, he is permanently available and permanently in contact."

Refusing to be pressed further on Brexit, he kept repeating the same answer for all related questions: "We are hours away from the vote, let's have the vote and we will see."