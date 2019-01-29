Theresa May faces Brexit plan votes

Queen Elizabeth II departs the Christmas Day Church service at on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King's Lynn, England. Queen Elizabeth II departs the Christmas Day Church service at on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King's Lynn, England. Stephen Pond/Getty Images

In case you forgot, the UK voted to leave the European Union back in 2016. Then-Prime Minister David Cameron resigned and Theresa May took his job. Several months later, May asked Parliament to trigger Article 50 and the two-year countdown to Brexit day began. That day is now two months away: March 29, 2019.

Since then, there has been seemingly endless parliamentary in-fighting, perpetual debates, negotiations and proposals, dire economic warnings and travel advisories and apocalyptic headlines warning "You will have no food!" and "Medicines will run out."

The entire saga has left people's heads spinning and deeply worried about what the future will bring.

Enter the Queen...

In a rare break from the centuries-old tradition that dictates she keeps her political opinions to herself, Queen Elizabeth II sent a coded message last week, urging Britons to find "common ground."

"As we look for new answers in the modern age, I for one prefer the tried and tested recipes, like speaking well of each other and respecting different points of view; coming together to seek out the common ground; and never losing sight of the bigger picture," the monarch said in a speech to a women's group last Thursday.

It was an unusual move for the British sovereign, who has no political role and refrains from expressing her personal views.

Sure, she didn't specifically use the word "Brexit" but as Jane Merrick points out, she didn't need to.

Couched in very careful language, these comments were as far as her strictly politically neutral role as head of state allows her to go -- although some would say she took a small step over that invisible line. The way the remarks were highlighted by Buckingham Palace made it clear they were meant to be interpreted as an intervention on the biggest challenge facing the UK right now: How to break the Brexit deadlock.

As March 29 inches ever closer the Queen, in her subtle way, is looking to nudge the country back in the right direction.