Theresa May faces Brexit plan votes

“I ... accept that this House does not want the deal that I put forward in the form that it currently exists. The world knows what this House does not want -- today we need to send an emphatic message about what we do want,” May said.
“I believe that must include honoring the vote of our fellow citizens and completing the democratic process that began when this House voted overwhelmingly to hold the referendum, then voted to trigger Article 50.”
Today we have the chance to show the European Union what it will take to get a deal through this House of Commons. What it will take to move beyond the confusion and division and uncertainty that now hangs over us and onto the bright, new, close, open relationship that we want to build, and can build, with our European friends in the years ahead.
It's all sounding a little bit different from last time around -- when she firmly ruled out going back to EU negotiators in Brussels.
May has previously warned against re-opening negotiations
If you did a double take when you read that Theresa May was seeking to re-open negotiations with the European Union, you're not the only one.
Up until a few weeks ago, the British Prime Minister herself had staunchly refused such a move. Here's her response to a question in the Commons back in December:
The withdrawal agreement has been negotiated. It is clear from the European Union that this is the deal, and I just ask those colleagues who wish to reopen the withdrawal agreement to recognize that were it to be reopened, it would not simply be a question of what the United Kingdom then wanted to change; it would also be a question of enabling others to change elements of that withdrawal agreement. Given the rigorous fight that we had in the negotiations to ensure that there were certain elements that were in the interests of the United Kingdom, notably around fisheries and other issues, I caution hon. Members that not only has the EU made it clear that the withdrawal agreement cannot be reopened -- we have agreed the deal and the deal is there -- but it is not the one-way street that hon. Members would perhaps wish it to be.
Meanwhile, in Brussels ...
From CNN's Luke McGee
Everyone is getting a little frustrated. Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's Brexit coordinator, told CNN that the Parliament would "not give its consent to a watered-down Withdrawal Agreement."
"The deal we have is fair and cannot be renegotiated. The backstop is needed because of UK red lines and the EU to secure the Good Friday Agreement," Verhofstadt added.
The anger with the UK's perceived inability to present a coherent position and continue to talk to itself is starting to show. Diplomatic sources are being, well, diplomatic, saying that the UK's position is confused.
Others are less kind: an EU source familiar with the negotiation process told me "today is going to be peak moon-howling."
Fatigue over Brexit? You're not the only one...
In case you forgot, the UK voted to leave the European Union back in 2016. Then-Prime Minister David Cameron resigned and Theresa May took his job. Several months later, May asked Parliament to trigger Article 50 and the two-year countdown to Brexit day began. That day is now two months away: March 29, 2019.
Since then, there has been seemingly endless parliamentary in-fighting, perpetual debates, negotiations and proposals, dire economic warnings and travel advisories and apocalyptic headlines warning "You will have no food!" and "Medicines will run out."
The entire saga has left people's heads spinning and deeply worried about what the future will bring.
Enter the Queen...
In a rare break from the centuries-old tradition that dictates she keeps her political opinions to herself, Queen Elizabeth II sent a coded message last week, urging Britons to find "common ground."
"As we look for new answers in the modern age, I for one prefer the tried and tested recipes, like speaking well of each other and respecting different points of view; coming together to seek out the common ground; and never losing sight of the bigger picture," the monarch said in a speech to a women's group last Thursday.
It was an unusual move for the British sovereign, who has no political role and refrains from expressing her personal views.
Sure, she didn't specifically use the word "Brexit" but as Jane Merrick points out, she didn't need to.
Couched in very careful language, these comments were as far as her strictly politically neutral role as head of state allows her to go -- although some would say she took a small step over that invisible line. The way the remarks were highlighted by Buckingham Palace made it clear they were meant to be interpreted as an intervention on the biggest challenge facing the UK right now: How to break the Brexit deadlock.
As March 29 inches ever closer the Queen, in her subtle way, is looking to nudge the country back in the right direction.
EU keeps its cards close to the chest
While much of the discussion over Brexit on Tuesday will come from the UK side, all eyes will be on Europe later, to see how leaders there react to events in Westminster.
Margaritis Schinas, chief spokesperson of the European Commission, declined to weigh in on the tabled amendments during the commission's daily lunchtime press briefing.
He told reporters: "We are following the parliamentary procedure. We are not going to comment on all possibilities. This is not a Brussels day, this is a London day. We will watch what happens with the vote tonight."
Schinas was also asked if European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was available to talk to May or in contact with her already, to which he replied: "Yes, he is permanently available and permanently in contact."
Refusing to be pressed further on Brexit, he kept repeating the same answer for all related questions: "We are hours away from the vote, let's have the vote and we will see."
Opposition party to back amendment playing for time
From CNN's Nada Bashir
Labour will support an amendment to Theresa May’s Brexit agreement which aims to prevent a "no deal" Brexit by instructing the government to allow more time for talks, a party source told CNN.
The amendment, put forward by former Labour minister Yvette Cooper, is one of a series of proposals that are up for discussion on Tuesday.
A final decision on whether the Cooper amendment will be debated by MPs in Parliament rests with the Speaker, John Bercow.
“We're backing the Cooper amendment to reduce the threat of the chaos of a no deal exit. The Cooper Bill could give MPs a temporary window to agree a deal that can bring the country together,” the source told CNN.
“We will aim to amend the Cooper Bill to shorten the possible Article 50 extension,” they added.
UK PM will seek to re-open EU talks
British Prime Minister Theresa May has told senior ministers she will ask to re-open negotiations with the European Union over the Withdrawal Agreement in an attempt to resolve the Northern Ireland backstop issue, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed to CNN.
May told her Cabinet she would commence proceedings in Parliament Tuesday with an explanation of the government's support of the Brady Amendment.
(Reminder: The Brady Amendment is basically the deal May struck with the European Union, but with an alternative Northern Irish backstop.)
May's weekly Cabinet meeting was held shortly before Parliament is due to debate several amendments to her proposed Brexit deal.
The Downing Street spokesman said May was aiming to return to the Commons "as soon as possible" with a revised deal which will be subject to another "meaningful vote" by MPs. If this is rejected by MPs, she will table a further motion for debate the next day.
If no new deal has been reached with the EU by February 13, May will make a statement to the House that day, and table a motion for debate the following day.
The Northern Ireland backstop dilemma
