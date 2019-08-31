Corbyn speaking in Glasgow on Saturday. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Labour's Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott has also addressed crowds at the London rally. She told them the party's leader Jeremy Corbyn had sent his support for the demonstration -- but Corbyn doesn't appear to be there in person.

"We are here outside 10 Downing Street trying to get Boris Johnson's attention, but let me tell you, before too long Jeremy Corbyn will be in 10 Downing Street and Boris will be gone," Abbott told attendees, the Press Association reported.

She then tried to start a call-and-response with the crowd, rallying them with a cry of "What Do We Want to Do?" But instead of the approved response -- "Stop the Coup!" -- many in the crowd shouted "Where is Jeremy?" per PA.

Corbyn has been taking part in an anti-prorogation event on Saturday, though, as he readies for the return of Parliament on Tuesday.

He said in a speech in Glasgow: "We will do absolutely everything we can to prevent a no-deal Brexit and the Prime Minister taking us into the hands of Donald Trump and a trade deal with the USA."

"That is the real agenda of the Prime Minister ... there is a lot of work being done in preparation for next Tuesday," he added. The Labour leader has already made clear that he plans to help efforts to legislate against Johnson's suspension of Parliament in the coming week.