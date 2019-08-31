The legal action launched by businesswoman Gina Miller against the suspension of Parliament has garnered the support of former prime minister John Major, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party Tom Watson and Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson.

Miller, an anti-Brexit campaigner who orchestrated the successful campaign to ensure a parliamentary vote on any Brexit deal, told the BBC that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "hijacking the Queen's prerogative power."

In an extraordinary move, Major -- who led the country from 1990 to 1997 -- joined the legal action on Friday. Labour's Watson then said he would also join the battle, because "the rights and freedoms of our citizens have been vandalized." Lib Dem leader Swinson came on board too, to prevent the "authoritarian power grab" of Johnson.