Brexit delay in EU hands as Boris Johnson mulls General Election

Boris Johnson's mixed day in Parliament is dominating the front pages of British newspapers, many of which have started sprinkling in some Halloween-related puns as the clock ticks down to the Prime Minister's October 31 deadline.

The Financial Times notes Johnson's "landmark" success in finally getting a Brexit deal through Parliament -- but adds that the October 31 cutoff set by the PM is all but gone.

"MPs thwart PM again," says the Metro -- which adds that Johnson was left "clinging by his fingertips" to his "do or die" vow to take Britain out of the EU by the end of this month.

The Mirror said Johnson was facing a "Brexit horror" in their headline (which they managed to squeeze under a banner focusing on CNN's royal exclusive yesterday).

The Telegraph said Brexit is now in "purgatory," while the Mail criticized MPs for "torpedoing" Johnson's deadline. "Trust this lot to turn triumph into disaster!" their headline exclaims, over MPs voting down the government's timetable.