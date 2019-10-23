Brexit delay in EU hands as Boris Johnson mulls General Election
Johnson's "Brexit horror" -- what the papers are saying
Boris Johnson's mixed day in Parliament is dominating the front pages of British newspapers, many of which have started sprinkling in some Halloween-related puns as the clock ticks down to the Prime Minister's October 31 deadline.
The Financial Times notes Johnson's "landmark" success in finally getting a Brexit deal through Parliament -- but adds that the October 31 cutoff set by the PM is all but gone.
"MPs thwart PM again," says the Metro -- which adds that Johnson was left "clinging by his fingertips" to his "do or die" vow to take Britain out of the EU by the end of this month.
The Mirror said Johnson was facing a "Brexit horror" in their headline (which they managed to squeeze under a banner focusing on CNN's royal exclusive yesterday).
The Telegraph said Brexit is now in "purgatory," while the Mail criticized MPs for "torpedoing" Johnson's deadline. "Trust this lot to turn triumph into disaster!" their headline exclaims, over MPs voting down the government's timetable.
Johnson wants to get Brexit done by Halloween. It's going to be a nightmare
Boris Johnson always had a mountain to climb if he wanted to get Brexit done before the end of this month. He's taken a few short steps up the foothills, but is short on supplies with a considerable climb left.
On Tuesday night, the UK Prime Minister could take heart from the fact that he achieved something that eluded his predecessor Theresa May, when, for the first time in this tortuous process, Parliament finally declared itself in favor of something related to Brexit.
It was not quite the "meaningful vote" on the substance of his deal that Johnson craved -- that fell by the wayside on Saturday -- but it was a positive result nonetheless.
Technically, Members of Parliament (MPs) agreed to advance Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill through the House of Commons. The Prime Minister won by a pretty comfortable margin of 30 -- no small thing for a government with a majority of minus 40.
But the celebrations were short lived. Just a few minutes later, lawmakers defied Johnson in a second vote when they rejected his plans for an accelerated legislative timetable, throwing a big pile of rocks into his path.
Brexit: We're not there yet
Good morning from London.
With just eight days to go (in theory) until the UK leaves the EU, the Brexit process is in limbo once more.
Boris Johnson failed to fast-track his Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) through Parliament, in a major set back for the UK Prime Minister -- meaning his dream of an October 31 Brexit now seems seriously unlikely.
The Prime Minister did, however, claim a victory in principle -- after the bill passed its "second reading" in the House of Commons. After three years of agonizing Brexit debates, it's the first time lawmakers agreed on a way forward.
Despite warnings from the government that no-deal preparations now must "accelerate," the EU looks set to grant Britain another extension. European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted soon after Tuesday's Westminster votes that he will recommend the bloc accepts the request for a delay that Johnson was forced to send on Saturday.
On Wednesday, lawmakers will debate the Queen's Speech, instead of Brexit, and Johnson will face a barrage of questions during Prime Minister's Questions at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. ET).