Brexit delay in EU hands as Boris Johnson mulls General Election

Jeremy Corbyn is focusing on the issue of healthcare in PMQs, accusing Boris Johnson to failing to stem a creeping privatization of the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

Corbyn notes that Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill fails to protect against the NHS being put on the table in future trade deals after Brexit.

Johnson rejects the accusation and touts his own health policies.

"I understand his visceral dislike of America an his visceral dislike of free trade," Johnson responds to the question on trade deals.

"I actually asked the Prime Minister which clause in the bill protects our NHS," Corbyn retorts.

Corbyn is refusing to hammer Johnson directly on his Brexit strategy -- which could have been a fragile position after a number of his own MPs back Johnson's bill last night.

But his attempts to connect Brexit with the NHS could be a preview of his party's messaging in an upcoming election.