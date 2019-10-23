Brexit delay in EU hands as Boris Johnson mulls General Election
Corbyn hits Johnson on NHS
Jeremy Corbyn is focusing on the issue of healthcare in PMQs, accusing Boris Johnson to failing to stem a creeping privatization of the UK's National Health Service (NHS).
Corbyn notes that Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill fails to protect against the NHS being put on the table in future trade deals after Brexit.
Johnson rejects the accusation and touts his own health policies.
"I understand his visceral dislike of America an his visceral dislike of free trade," Johnson responds to the question on trade deals.
"I actually asked the Prime Minister which clause in the bill protects our NHS," Corbyn retorts.
Corbyn is refusing to hammer Johnson directly on his Brexit strategy -- which could have been a fragile position after a number of his own MPs back Johnson's bill last night.
But his attempts to connect Brexit with the NHS could be a preview of his party's messaging in an upcoming election.
Sack your adviser, Boris Johnson told at PMQs
Boris Johnson was urged to "get rid of Dominic Cummings," his adviser and the supposed mastermind of his Brexit strategy, at the start of Prime Minister Questions.
"I receive excellent advice from a wide range of advisers," he responded to Labour MP Rupa Huq, who asked the unexpected first question.
"It is the role of advisers to advise and government to decide ... I take full responsibility for everything this government does," Johnson added.
HAPPENING NOW: Boris Johnson faces Jeremy Corbyn in PMQs
The Prime Minister is taking a grilling in Parliament from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other MPs. Follow live updates here.
What Brussels is saying about a Brexit delay
European Union leaders are weighing up the UK's request for another Brexit extension, with the general consensus being that they will grant a flexible delay which would be broken if Parliament approves a deal.
Annika Breidthardt, a European Commission spokesperson, said on Wednesday: “We take note of the votes the House of Commons last night. President Tusk is now consulting EU27 leaders on the UK’s request to extend article 50 the 31st January 2020 and you will have seen that he tweeted last night. It is therefore first and foremost the UK to explain its next steps. We will continue to follow all events in London this week very closely.”
David Sassoli, the European Parliament President, added in a statement after last night's votes in the House of Commons: "After the vote of the British Parliament to allow more time to examine details of the withdrawal agreement and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to pause the bill following the vote, the British government’s request for an extension until January 31 remains on the table.
“I think it is advisable, as requested by President Donald Tusk, that the European Council should accept this extension.
“This extension will allow the United Kingdom to clarify its position and the European Parliament to exercise its role.”
Johnson on his way to PMQs
After losing the vote over his Brexit timetable in Parliament last night, Boris Johnson apparently lost a similarly hard-fought battle with a comb this morning.
But the Prime Minister has emerged from Downing Street and made his way to Parliament nonetheless. He'll take part in Prime Minister's Questions at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. ET).
Are we heading for a general election?
As we wait for the EU to decide on an extension to the Brexit process, Boris Johnson must decide whether to come good on his pledge to call an election rather than stomach a lengthy delay.
If Parliament "gets its way and decides to delay everything," Johnson told the Commons on Tuesday, "the bill will have to be pulled and we will have to go forward... to a general election."
"I will in no way allow months more of this," Johnson added.
His wording left room for a short, technical extension, however -- and Johnson didn't push for a poll after losing the vote on his timetable last night.
The Prime Minister may feel he is so close to passing his Brexit deal that a snap poll would be counterproductive.
That's certainly the theory of Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who tweeted last night that "Johnson’s bluff of threatening to call general election tonight was called & ignored."
Johnson has been pushing for an election for weeks, only to be thwarted by Labour -- who have said they'll only go to the polls when no-deal is off the table.
The irony of the situation is that Labour would now likely back a vote -- but Johnson may not offer it.
Given that the two sides have agreed to disagree at every stage of the Brexit process, such a standoff would be squarely on brand.
Johnson's "Brexit horror" -- what the papers are saying
Boris Johnson's mixed day in Parliament is dominating the front pages of British newspapers, many of which have started sprinkling in some Halloween-related puns as the clock ticks down to the Prime Minister's October 31 deadline.
The Financial Times notes Johnson's "landmark" success in finally getting a Brexit deal through Parliament -- but adds that the October 31 cutoff set by the PM is all but gone.
"MPs thwart PM again," says the Metro -- which adds that Johnson was left "clinging by his fingertips" to his "do or die" vow to take Britain out of the EU by the end of this month.
The Mirror said Johnson was facing a "Brexit horror" in their headline (which they managed to squeeze under a banner focusing on CNN's royal exclusive yesterday).
The Telegraph said Brexit is now in "purgatory," while the Mail criticized MPs for "torpedoing" Johnson's deadline. "Trust this lot to turn triumph into disaster!" their headline exclaims, over MPs voting down the government's timetable.
Johnson wants to get Brexit done by Halloween. It's going to be a nightmare
Boris Johnson always had a mountain to climb if he wanted to get Brexit done before the end of this month. He's taken a few short steps up the foothills, but is short on supplies with a considerable climb left.
On Tuesday night, the UK Prime Minister could take heart from the fact that he achieved something that eluded his predecessor Theresa May, when, for the first time in this tortuous process, Parliament finally declared itself in favor of something related to Brexit.
It was not quite the "meaningful vote" on the substance of his deal that Johnson craved -- that fell by the wayside on Saturday -- but it was a positive result nonetheless.
Technically, Members of Parliament (MPs) agreed to advance Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill through the House of Commons. The Prime Minister won by a pretty comfortable margin of 30 -- no small thing for a government with a majority of minus 40.
But the celebrations were short lived. Just a few minutes later, lawmakers defied Johnson in a second vote when they rejected his plans for an accelerated legislative timetable, throwing a big pile of rocks into his path.
Brexit: We're not there yet
Good morning from London.
With just eight days to go (in theory) until the UK leaves the EU, the Brexit process is in limbo once more.
Boris Johnson failed to fast-track his Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) through Parliament, in a major set back for the UK Prime Minister -- meaning his dream of an October 31 Brexit now seems seriously unlikely.
The Prime Minister did, however, claim a victory in principle -- after the bill passed its "second reading" in the House of Commons. After three years of agonizing Brexit debates, it's the first time lawmakers agreed on a way forward.
Despite warnings from the government that no-deal preparations now must "accelerate," the EU looks set to grant Britain another extension. European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted soon after Tuesday's Westminster votes that he will recommend the bloc accepts the request for a delay that Johnson was forced to send on Saturday.
On Wednesday, lawmakers will debate the Queen's Speech, instead of Brexit, and Johnson will face a barrage of questions during Prime Minister's Questions at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. ET).