Boris Johnson considers Christmas election amid Brexit chaos
Second referendum amendment tabled by Lib Dems
The anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat Party has tabled an amendment to Boris Johnson's Queen's Speech vote today, calling for a second Brexit referendum.
It follows a People's Vote march in London on Saturday, in which hundreds of thousands of people demanded another poll.
But it remains to be seen whether the amendment, which is virtually certain to fail if it is selected for a vote, will help or harm the cause.
The Queen's Speech included a raft of policy proposals from Johnson's government, and marked the start of a new parliamentary session. A vote on its contents is coming up later this afternoon.
Johnson under fire for dodging hearing on Brexit plan
Boris Johnson is facing criticism today after pulling out of a scheduled grilling by MPs over his Brexit plan with less than 24 hours' notice.
The Prime Minister was meant to face questions from the House of Commons' Liaison Committee today, but again asked for a new date to be arranged at the last minute, UK news agency PA reported.
Sarah Wollaston, the chair of the committee, told BBC Radio 4 that the public would have to "draw their own conclusions" about the reasons for the request, amid suggestions he is trying to avoid scrutiny over his Brexit strategy.
"I do think it's extraordinary to have now cancelled on three occasions, and last time he canceled he submitted himself to 14 minutes of Facebook live questions with pre-submitted questions," Wollaston, a Liberal Democrat MP, said. She also posted her response to Johnson's handwritten letter on Twitter.
Johnson's predecessor Theresa May faced tough questions about her own Brexit plan when she took part in the committee's hearing.
Papers focus on Cabinet splits
Much has been made of the reported splits in Boris Johnson's Cabinet, apparently over whether to call a snap election or put the PM's Brexit plan to Parliament again.
The debate has been laid bare across British papers on Thursday, following a BuzzFeed report yesterday that Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings is leading the charge for a "People vs Parliament" poll before Christmas.
November 28 or December 5 are penciled in as Cummings' preferred dates, reports the Telegraph, while The Times suggests Johnson is leaning towards calling a vote either tonight or on Monday.
But the Sun notes that several ministers are wary of losing seats in an election, despite Johnson's healthy position in the polls.
There must be 25 working days between an election being called and voting day, which means the UK would likely be set for its first December election since 1923.
Brexit: What happens now?
Good morning from London.
Brexit has been in limbo since Tuesday, after MPs refused to fast-track Boris Johnson's Brexit deal through Parliament and the Prime Minister froze the legislation.
Now, there's one question on everyone's lips -- what on earth happens next?
European Union leaders are still considering the UK's request for a Brexit extension, and their decision will have huge ramifications on the process in London.
If there's enough time allowed by the delay, Johnson could roll the dice and call a general election -- the most likely route out of the parliamentary quagmire that has stymied attempts to pull Britain out of the EU.
Alternatively, the Prime Minister may feel confident enough to try passing his Brexit deal one more time. But with opposition MPs ready to take a scalpel to the bill and change the shape of the deal altogether, that decision is a risk too.
Johnson's Cabinet is reportedly split on the issue, but we may find out what the government plans to do on Thursday -- and if they lose a vote on their wider policy plans this afternoon, their hand could be forced.
We'll have live updates throughout the day as the Brexit crisis rolls on.