The anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat Party has tabled an amendment to Boris Johnson's Queen's Speech vote today, calling for a second Brexit referendum.

It follows a People's Vote march in London on Saturday, in which hundreds of thousands of people demanded another poll.

But it remains to be seen whether the amendment, which is virtually certain to fail if it is selected for a vote, will help or harm the cause.

The Queen's Speech included a raft of policy proposals from Johnson's government, and marked the start of a new parliamentary session. A vote on its contents is coming up later this afternoon.