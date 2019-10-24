Boris Johnson considers Christmas election amid Brexit chaos
All I want for Christmas is a snap general election
For most Brits, a December election likely sounds like a Nightmare Before Christmas.
It's cold, it's dark, it's wet, and the mammoth task of organizing the festive diary is usually far closer to people's minds that political machinations and policy proposals.
That may partly explain why Brits haven’t headed for the ballot boxes in December since 1923, when Ramsay MacDonald won enough seats in a hung parliament to form the country’s first ever Labour government.
But given the all-consuming nature of the Brexit process, it’s perhaps fitting that political chaos now appears poised to invade the UK's homes around the Christmas period.
Will a Christmas election happen? The prospect of a Yuletide vote this year is now a very real one, with Boris Johnson threatening to call for a snap poll if the European Union decides on a lengthy Brexit delay. Key aides in the Prime Minister’s team are reportedly pushing for him to do so.
And the longer Johnson waits to make the move, the closer a poll will inch towards Christmas Day. There must be 25 working days between an election being called and the vote taking place -- which means that if Parliament approves the plan next week, the first week in December is the earliest it could take place.
As elections traditionally take place on a Thursday, the current timetable makes December 5 or December 12 the most likely dates.
To secure a vote, he would also need Labour's support -- under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, two-thirds of MPs must back an early poll.
Who would win? The more pressing question is what the outcome of an election would be. Johnson’s party enjoys a healthy lead in opinion polls over Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour, and if that translated to votes he would sweep to an outright victory and claim a majority in Parliament.
That likely means Johnson could then pass his Brexit deal immediately, without having to worry about political opponents amending its contents.
But the risks are clear. His predecessor Theresa May fell into the same trap in 2017, when her lead over Corbyn was so tempting she decided to contest an election. A woeful campaign and a resurgent Corbyn wrecked her plans, and the vote returned the split Parliament Johnson now finds himself constrained by.
Corbyn, a formidable campaigner whose party has been on an election footing for some time, would be expected to back to vote as long as the EU's Brexit delay has been confirmed and a no-deal split ruled out.
And despite Johnson's polling lead, the bookmakers are currently predicting another hung parliament -- meaning Brits would find months' worth of further political uncertainty under their trees on Christmas morning.
Swinson urges Corbyn to back second referendum in Parliament today
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has urged Jeremy Corbyn to back her party's call for a second Brexit referendum today.
In a letter to the Labour leader, Swinson wrote: "We now find ourselves with a Prime Minister with no majority, a Brexit plan that he cannot get through Parliament and a Downing Street straining at the leash for a General Election.
"This situation is incredibly fluid, and the Prime Minister has already proved he is willing to do anything and everything in order to get the outcome that he wants."
"This week may present our last meaningful chance to get a People's Vote in this Parliament, and I would ask that you support the calls of the hundreds of thousands of people who marched this weekend to demand a final say and back a People's Vote in Parliament today," Swinson wrote.
If the amendment is selected by the Speaker, it is unlikely to win the support of Parliament. But Corbyn has shifted his party's policy to support a confirmatory referendum on a Brexit deal.
Second referendum amendment tabled by Lib Dems
The anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat Party has tabled an amendment to Boris Johnson's Queen's Speech vote today, calling for a second Brexit referendum.
It follows a People's Vote march in London on Saturday, in which hundreds of thousands of people demanded another poll.
But it remains to be seen whether the amendment, which is virtually certain to fail if it is selected for a vote, will help or harm the cause.
The Queen's Speech included a raft of policy proposals from Johnson's government, and marked the start of a new parliamentary session. A vote on its contents is coming up later this afternoon.
Johnson under fire for dodging hearing on Brexit plan
Boris Johnson is facing criticism today after pulling out of a scheduled grilling by MPs over his Brexit plan with less than 24 hours' notice.
The Prime Minister was meant to face questions from the House of Commons' Liaison Committee today, but again asked for a new date to be arranged at the last minute, UK news agency PA reported.
Sarah Wollaston, the chair of the committee, told BBC Radio 4 that the public would have to "draw their own conclusions" about the reasons for the request, amid suggestions he is trying to avoid scrutiny over his Brexit strategy.
"I do think it's extraordinary to have now cancelled on three occasions, and last time he canceled he submitted himself to 14 minutes of Facebook live questions with pre-submitted questions," Wollaston, a Liberal Democrat MP, said. She also posted her response to Johnson's handwritten letter on Twitter.
Johnson's predecessor Theresa May faced tough questions about her own Brexit plan when she took part in the committee's hearing.
Papers focus on Cabinet splits
Much has been made of the reported splits in Boris Johnson's Cabinet, apparently over whether to call a snap election or put the PM's Brexit plan to Parliament again.
The debate has been laid bare across British papers on Thursday, following a BuzzFeed report yesterday that Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings is leading the charge for a "People vs Parliament" poll before Christmas.
November 28 or December 5 are penciled in as Cummings' preferred dates, reports the Telegraph, while The Times suggests Johnson is leaning towards calling a vote either tonight or on Monday.
But the Sun notes that several ministers are wary of losing seats in an election, despite Johnson's healthy position in the polls.
There must be 25 working days between an election being called and voting day, which means the UK would likely be set for its first December election since 1923.
Brexit: What happens now?
Good morning from London.
Brexit has been in limbo since Tuesday, after MPs refused to fast-track Boris Johnson's Brexit deal through Parliament and the Prime Minister froze the legislation.
Now, there's one question on everyone's lips -- what on earth happens next?
European Union leaders are still considering the UK's request for a Brexit extension, and their decision will have huge ramifications on the process in London.
If there's enough time allowed by the delay, Johnson could roll the dice and call a general election -- the most likely route out of the parliamentary quagmire that has stymied attempts to pull Britain out of the EU.
Alternatively, the Prime Minister may feel confident enough to try passing his Brexit deal one more time. But with opposition MPs ready to take a scalpel to the bill and change the shape of the deal altogether, that decision is a risk too.
Johnson's Cabinet is reportedly split on the issue, but we may find out what the government plans to do on Thursday -- and if they lose a vote on their wider policy plans this afternoon, their hand could be forced.
We'll have live updates throughout the day as the Brexit crisis rolls on.