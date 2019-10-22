Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons Monday. Parliament TV

Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, told lawmakers that the government hopes all Brexit legislation will be wrapped up by Thursday.

By British parliamentary standards, that's breakneck speed.

The legislation, which was published on Monday night, is more than 100 pages long and fiendishly complicated.

Three days is not a great deal of time at all to consider such complex legislation, and we can be sure that some lawmakers opposed to Brexit will try and frustrate its progress.

The government wants to get everything done by October 31, so it can stick to Boris Johnson's promise to get Brexit done by that date, do or die. But the government has already been forced by law to ask for an extension to the Brexit process until January 31 – and it may find out that it will need some of that time, after all.

See what's planned, below: