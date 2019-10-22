BREAKING: European Council President will recommend Brexit extension

A general view of the Houses of Parliament on October 22. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Despite saying earlier today that he'd pull his Brexit deal and call for an early election if lawmakers voted against him, Boris Johnson is standing firm.

The Prime Minister's logic is that although the House of Commons voted against his timetable to pass the necessary legislation, the Commons did vote in favor of the deal itself. And in three years of agonizing Brexit madness, that's the first time the Commons has agreed on a Brexit outcome.

It's a bit of a generous reading of what actually happened this evening. While it's true that Johnson's deal passed, it's only cleared the first test of parliamentary ratification.

Lawmakers might have allowed it to pass for a number of reasons, from subjecting it to scrutiny to allowing the second vote in which they could punish the Prime Minister. Those very same MPs might very well have voted down the deal at a later stage.

However, Johnson is claiming a victory in principle. MPs have voted favorably for his deal, but denied him the chance to push it through the House of Commons on his own terms. Instead of pulling the legislation, as suggested earlier, the Prime Minister instead paused it. He stood firm on his commitment to leaving the EU on October 31, with or without a deal and said that he would discuss tonight's events with leaders across Europe.

It's all starting to look very familiar. Johnson cannot say with any degree of certainty that he has the numbers in Parliament to clear all the hurdles. But he will press on, regardless.

Opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, offered Johnson the chance to work with his Labour party to find some kind of compromise, though that looks a non-starter.

We've been stuck in this deadlock before and it led nowhere useful, as Theresa May would be only too happy to point out.

It's all well and good Johnson saying that he will take the UK out of the EU on October 31. But that is a mere nine days away. Besides, opposition MPs know that European leaders are right now considering granting the UK a Brexit extension.

And with Johnson himself floating the idea of an early election, that might be too tempting a prospect for those sitting across the chamber, aching for power, to consider doing anything remotely cooperative.