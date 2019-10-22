Boris Johnson's Brexit bill passes Parliament but lawmakers reject timetable
BREAKING: European Council President will recommend Brexit extension
European Council President Donald Tusk has said that he will recommend the EU accepts "the UK request for an extension."
"For this I will propose a written procedure," Tusk said on Twitter.
Written procedure is usually used during urgent matters, when a Council meeting cannot be arranged in "good time."
As explained by the EU, "the only question put in writing to members of the Council will be whether they agree to adopt the act concerned, whether they object or whether they abstain."
After night of high drama in London, all eyes now on Brussels
Judging by comments made by top European officials in Brussels and Strasbourg this week, the EU is giving plenty of signals that it will grant the UK another Brexit extension.
But, the question is how long?
It’s becoming increasingly clear that deadlines are slipping to get the necessary legislation in order for Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal to become reality and that’s not just in Britain’s House of Commons but also in the EU parliament.
On Monday the latter took the decision not to ratify anything until a final version of the withdrawal agreement clears all its stages in the UK. That will inevitably lead to a few extra weeks’ work on the EU side and it will do all it can to avoid being blamed if things are not ready on October 31.
For this reason a short technical extension, or even an extension until January 31, 2020 -- as per the Prime Minister's request over the weekend, would be enough time to dot the i's and cross the t’s of any outstanding legal hurdles. But if the UK finds itself facing an election -- it might need a lot longer than that.
Crucial to how long it could get will be the balance of power between Germany -- which with a hefty chunk of exports heading for Britain is in favor of a longer extension, and France -- which wants things over and done with sooner.
House of Commons adjourns
The House of Commons has now adjourned for the day.
Lawmakers will return tomorrow, where they will debate the Queen's Speech.
Queen's Speech to be debated on Wednesday and Thursday instead of Brexit
House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has told lawmakers that the timetable that was set out for the next two day has been scrapped because of the vote, and that Wednesday and Thursday will now be used to debate the Queen's Speech. The debate had been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
Rees-Mogg added that the House will not sit on Friday.
Nigel Farage uses Boris Johnson's words against him
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has used Boris Johnson's words against him, tweeting that "do or die is over, we have now moved on to dying in a ditch."
The phrase he's referring to is one that the Prime Minister used when he said he'd rather be "dead in a ditch" than request a Brexit extension.
In his tweet, Farage added that the UK now "will not be leaving the EU on 31st October."
Brexit bill in "limbo" or "purgatory" -- depending on who you ask
House of Commons speaker, John Bercow, has told lawmakers that the "technical" term for the current status of Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) is that it "is in limbo."
Meanwhile, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg went a step further -- telling the House that he believes that the bill is instead in "purgatory, where it is suffering the pains of those in purgatory."
Five Labour MPs rebel to support Brexit bill timetable
The division list, which has been published online by Parliament, reveals that five Labour MPs rebelled to support Boris Johnson's programme timetable.
They were joined by 285 Conservative MPs and 18 Independents.
Boris Johnson is claiming a victory in principle. But he doesn't have the numbers to clear all hurdles
Despite saying earlier today that he'd pull his Brexit deal and call for an early election if lawmakers voted against him, Boris Johnson is standing firm.
The Prime Minister's logic is that although the House of Commons voted against his timetable to pass the necessary legislation, the Commons did vote in favor of the deal itself. And in three years of agonizing Brexit madness, that's the first time the Commons has agreed on a Brexit outcome.
It's a bit of a generous reading of what actually happened this evening. While it's true that Johnson's deal passed, it's only cleared the first test of parliamentary ratification.
Lawmakers might have allowed it to pass for a number of reasons, from subjecting it to scrutiny to allowing the second vote in which they could punish the Prime Minister. Those very same MPs might very well have voted down the deal at a later stage.
However, Johnson is claiming a victory in principle. MPs have voted favorably for his deal, but denied him the chance to push it through the House of Commons on his own terms. Instead of pulling the legislation, as suggested earlier, the Prime Minister instead paused it. He stood firm on his commitment to leaving the EU on October 31, with or without a deal and said that he would discuss tonight's events with leaders across Europe.
It's all starting to look very familiar. Johnson cannot say with any degree of certainty that he has the numbers in Parliament to clear all the hurdles. But he will press on, regardless.
Opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, offered Johnson the chance to work with his Labour party to find some kind of compromise, though that looks a non-starter.
We've been stuck in this deadlock before and it led nowhere useful, as Theresa May would be only too happy to point out.
It's all well and good Johnson saying that he will take the UK out of the EU on October 31. But that is a mere nine days away. Besides, opposition MPs know that European leaders are right now considering granting the UK a Brexit extension.
And with Johnson himself floating the idea of an early election, that might be too tempting a prospect for those sitting across the chamber, aching for power, to consider doing anything remotely cooperative.
Pound reverses gains after Brexit timetable defeat
Investors are selling the British pound after lawmakers on Tuesday demanded more time to scrutinize Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit agreement with the European Union.
The pound was down nearly 0.5% against the dollar as of 2:45 p.m. ET, dipping below $1.29.
It had jumped above $1.30 as recently as Monday on optimism that Parliament would provide more clarity on the path forward this week.
The vote Tuesday bolsters the likelihood that the EU will grant another extension to allow time for more debate on Johnson's bill, a general election or even a second Brexit referendum.