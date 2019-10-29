Brexit deal shelved as UK heads towards December election
Government will accept December 11 election date, says senior adviser
Boris Johnson’s government will accept a proposal – if it’s tabled by opposition parties – for a general election to be held on December 11, a senior government adviser confirmed to CNN.
If the Scottish National Party or the Liberal Democrats table an amendment naming December 11 as the polling date, the government would accept that rather than sticking firm to the Prime Minister’s proposed December 12 date.
Johnson will put his election bill to the House of Commons later on Tuesday. Unlike the government’s failed attempt to get an election via the Fixed Term Parliaments Act on Monday, Tuesday’s push for election approval only needs a simple majority in the House.
The SNP and Liberal Democrats told CNN they are not able to confirm any amendments they will table yet.
BREAKING: Labour to back early election, all but confirming a December poll
The Labour Party will back a snap general election later tonight, essentially confirming that Brits will head to the polls before Christmas.
Here's Jeremy Corbyn's statement to the shadow cabinet this morning:
"I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a No Deal Brexit being off the table.
“We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to 31st January has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking No Deal off the table has now been met.
“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen.”
There are still some details to be ironed out on the date -- the government wants December 12 while opposition parties are leaning towards December 11.
But we can now be almost sure that an election will happen this year.
Why does the exact date of the election matter so much?
There's already been plenty of back and forth over the precise date of a December election. In case you've had something better to do than follow all of these minute disagreements, here's a quick recap...
The government tried three times to get an election on December 12, and failed. Meanwhile, opposition parties Lib Dems and SNP introduced a plan for a December 9 election via a one-line bill, which they said they'd support and which Labour seems more welcoming towards. The government took that plan and introduced it themselves this morning, with one major difference: it set the date at December 12 again. Lib Dem MPs said that date was unacceptable -- and now, the PA news agency reports that the Lib Dems will table an amendment to re-set the date to December 11, which the government has indicated it could support.
But why does all of this matter? There's a few reasons:
- Boris Johnson's Brexit bill: The Prime Minister has said he'll shelve his Brexit bill in this Parliament. But a December 12 election leaves a few extra days before Parliament needs to dissolve, and opposition MPs have said they can't be sure Johnson won't try to push through his deal again after securing an election, but before dissolving Parliament. It speaks to the level of distrust among MPs in Johnson's government that this is such a sticking point.
- The student vote: Jeremy Corbyn's surprising surge at the 2017 election had much to do with the student vote, with Labour outperforming expectations in university towns across the country. The Lib Dems' anti-Brexit message also plays well with young people. But, as Corbyn said in Parliament yesterday, "many students will have just finished their term and gone home for Christmas" by the Thursday December 12, with most university terms ending that week.
- No one wants to ruin Christmas: "We are apparently approaching the season of good will, when we are supposed to have Christmas parties in our primary schools and wish each other season’s greetings," said Change UK MP Mike Gapes in Parliament yesterday. He has a point -- voters won't be happy with an election encroaching on their Christmas plans, and the closer to the 25th it falls, the unhappier they could get.
- It's... dark?: Corbyn also raised another issue with the December 12 date in Parliament yesterday, saying "the House must consider that it will be dark before 4 p.m. in parts of the country." This seems to be a bit of a reach, though. Sunset will take place at 3:33 p.m. in the northern Scottish city of Inverness on December 9, according to the Met Office. On December 12, it'll be at 3:32 p.m.
Here's what's on the agenda for today
Parliament will start sitting at 11:30 a.m. GMT (7:30 a.m. ET), ahead of what could be a lengthy day in the chamber.
There'll be a statement and questions on health and social care for an hour, which means that the earliest the election debate can begin is 12:30 p.m.
Then what happens? That debate will be on a business or program motion, meaning it relates to the government's attempt to put an early election to a vote, and the details of the proposed timetable. In other words, it's a debate about whether there can be a debate.
If that program motion is approved, MPs then have six hours to progress the bill through all its various stages, meaning they'll have their chance to go back and forth on it and lay down any amendments. This is happening so quickly because Parliament must be dissolved 25 working days before an election can take place, so the clock is ticking.
What are these stages? The first reading of the bill takes a few seconds -- quite literally, it's when the bill is read out loud for the first time.
The second reading is where MPs get to debate the bill for the first time, and Committee stage is where a forensic examination of the contents take place and amendments can be put down. At the report stage, the whole House then gets an opportunity to amend the bill -- before a final debate in its Third Reading.
Amendments can delay proceedings, so much will depend on whether the opposition parties attempt to carve up the election bill by changing details of the date, franchising and other matters.
This whole process often takes weeks, but it needs to be fast-tracked if there is to be an election before Christmas. And don't forget -- after all of these are completed, the bill still has to pass through the House of Lords.
It all means we should find out sometime this evening whether Britain is heading for an election, and the process should be finalized in a day or two.
Boris Johnson is blocking Brexit by calling for election, says ex-Tory
One group of MPs that Boris Johnson may need to persuade to get behind an election is the swathe of Conservatives he expelled from the party last month.
But he won't have much luck with Philip Hammond, Theresa May's former Chancellor, who has been an outspoken critic of Johnson's government and now opposes an election.
"The idea that now we would use our precious time to halt all of this process for five or six weeks and go out and have a general election frankly appalls me," Hammond told BBC Radio 4 this morning.
"I think the Government is trying to create a narrative that Parliament is blocking Brexit and therefore we need an election. But, that is simply untrue."
Hammond noted that the government is stopping its attempts to force its Brexit deal through Parliament, despite a majority for it looking possible. "It is the Government that has blocked it. And the Government should now stop blocking Brexit, allow Parliament to get on with the Brexit Bill and deliver Brexit by the end of November," he said.
And he hit out at attempts to lurch the Conservative Party to the right, saying those inside the party "want this general election to change the shape of the Conservative Party in Parliament ... to get rid of a cohort of MPs that it regards as not robust enough on this issue and to replace them with hardliners."
Hammond found himself on the receiving end of the trend, when Johnson booted him from the party on September 3 after he helped prevent a no-deal Brexit.
"It really doesn't matter how many times my party kicks me, abuses me, reviles me, they are not going to stop me feeling like a Conservative," he said.
It's beginning to look a lot like (a) Christmas (election)
Good morning from London, where Boris Johnson seems to be slowly, painfully, inching towards a December snap election.
It may seem like a distant prospect after the Prime Minister lost a third vote on the issue just a few hours ago on Monday.
But Johnson will now make another roll of the dice as he tries to force a poll that could snap Britain out of its paralyzing political impasse.
Later today he'll table a simple bill calling for a vote, which will need the support of only a majority of lawmakers. He seems to have won over two crucial opposition groups, meaning it looks likely -- though not certain -- that the UK will get its first December election since 1923.
But, as with all things Brexit, there may be at least one sting in the tail. The government will have to wrangle over the date and could face amendments from opposition MPs, all while trying to rush the bill through this week.
Still, by the end of today, we may find ourselves at the start of an election campaign -- and a new episode in the endless soap opera of British politics.