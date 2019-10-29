Brexit on hold as Parliament debates election date
Breaking: The early election is (almost certainly) on
The chances of an early election being scuppered have faded. The Deputy Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, chairman of the Commons Ways and Means Committee, has ruled two problematic amendments out of scope.
The government had said it would pull the bill if lawmakers voted in favor of giving the vote to 16- and 17-year-olds, and to EU citizens living in the UK. But those measures are now off the table.
The only choice facing lawmakers is the date.
Boris Johnson wants the election to happen on December 12; opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has proposed an amendment that would specify December 9 as the date, and another Labour MP, Ian Murray, has thrown in a wildcard of May 2020.
Jess Philips makes a plea for consensus
Labour MP Jess Phillips is speaking now. Phillips is known for passionate speeches and today is no exception.
She is pleading for Parliament to try to find a consensus, instead of forcing people to vote in yet another election that may "end up in a hung parliament."
Phillips referred to an incident in her constituency a few weeks ago, in which a man was arrested and charged after calling her a "fascist" and trying to "break into" her office:
I asked for him to have leniency in the court and I asked that we would be able to sit down and talk to each other, because I don't believe I can't find something in common with this man who is the same age as me and grew up streets away from me.
I believe that we can find consensus. I am not sure that general election campaign is where we can find it.
Government will pull the bill if 16- and 17-year-olds get a vote
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will cancel his plans to hold an early election if the right to vote is extended to more people, a Downing Street spokesperson told CNN.
The spokesperson said that if Parliament decides in favor of lowering the voting age to 16 or to allow European Union citizens to vote, it would delay the election by six months.
Opposition parties are pushing for voting rights to be broadened. The current voting age for general elections in the UK is 18 years old.
EU formally accepts Brexit extension, but it comes with a warning
The European Council has officially authorized the decision to grant the UK another Brexit extension. This formal step also came with a warning from the Council President Donald Tusk.
"The EU27 has formally adopted the extension. It may be the last one. Please make the best use of this time," he said.
Key debate? The chamber is almost empty
This may be an important debate, but most of the MPs are not listening to it in the debating chamber.
MPs are of course free to come and go as they wish, they don't need to be in the chamber all the time. Most will no doubt come back for the vote, which should happen at around 6:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. ET).
Tory MP: We need to move on
Conservative MP Bob Seely said that Parliament needs to vote for the election in order to move on and focus on other issues besides Brexit.
"We need a new Parliament, because we simply spend too much time talking about the same old thing, talking about Brexit endlessly and there is so much else out there," he said.
"There are so many other things that we need to debate, I am very interested to debate the rise of autocracies in the world, we have very significant issues regarding Huawei."
"This Parliament is really reaching new levels of absurdity," he said.
Lib Dems: "We will do everything we can to stop Brexit"
Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson says her party will do "everything we can" to stop the United Kingdom leaving the European Union.
Swinson said:
"We are a party of remain, we believe that our best future is in the European Union and if you vote Liberal Democrats, we will do everything we can to stop Brexit."
She said that if the Lib Dems win the election with a majority, the party will revoke Article 50, the legal step that set off the whole Brexit process.
SNP: It's young people's future, they should have the vote
The SNP is also talking about extending the vote to 16- and 17-year-olds.
Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader at Westminster, pointed to Scotland's 2014 independence referendum.
He said that when Scotland decided to give younger people the right to vote in that vote, it did so because it was their future that was at stake. That is also the case in the upcoming election, he said.
Blackford is no doubt advocating for young people to be given the right to vote because he is hoping it will bring more votes for SNP. But there was some frustration among people too young to vote in the Brexit referendum and he is now tapping into these grievances.
Labour and Liberal Democrats are also supporting the move, for similar reasons. Their electorate is traditionally younger, so lowering the voting age could bring them more votes.
Scottish Labour MP Paul Sweeney tweeted:
Corbyn says he'll support votes for 16-year-olds and EU nationals
Jeremy Corbyn said he would support amendments to the election bill calling for votes for 16-year-olds and EU nationals with settled status.
Corbyn noted that some elections in Scotland and Wales already include those provisions, and said "it seems to me only logical" that they be added.
But if those amendments were to pass, it would be a huge blow to the government -- enfranchising both of those blocs of voters would likely damage the Conservatives' chances at an election.
It's possible the government would pull the bill if faced with that prospect.