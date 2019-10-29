The chances of an early election being scuppered have faded. The Deputy Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, chairman of the Commons Ways and Means Committee, has ruled two problematic amendments out of scope.

The government had said it would pull the bill if lawmakers voted in favor of giving the vote to 16- and 17-year-olds, and to EU citizens living in the UK. But those measures are now off the table.

The only choice facing lawmakers is the date.

Boris Johnson wants the election to happen on December 12; opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has proposed an amendment that would specify December 9 as the date, and another Labour MP, Ian Murray, has thrown in a wildcard of May 2020.