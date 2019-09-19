Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

The muddy waters of Brexit are becoming a little clearer.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the official opposition Labour Party, has finally made public his position on the biggest issue facing his party and his country.

Having played a central role in the parliamentary attempts to block a no-deal Brexit, Corbyn faced the inevitable question about what he would do next.

In a newspaper article published on Wednesday, Corbyn attempted an answer of sorts. Once no deal is off the table, Labour would do everything in its power to force an early general election. The party would go to the country with a plan to hold a second referendum with a choice between a new Brexit deal, negotiated by Corbyn's government, and remaining in the EU.

And in that referendum, what would Corbyn's position be? In his Guardian article on Wednesday, Corbyn indicated that he would not actually take a position. Corbyn would remain neutral, above the fray, with lawmakers and party members free to campaign as they see fit.is party members to campaign as they see fit.

"We will give the people the final say on Brexit, with the choice of a credible leave offer and remain," he wrote.

By placing himself in the Brexit middle, Corbyn is taking a huge risk, given how divided the nation is over Brexit. Under normal circumstances, a moderate position in the center of a political debate can win over voters. But Brexit is not normal politics.

