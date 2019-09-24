Prorogation ruling due: The UK Supreme Court will announce Tuesday whether Boris Johnson suspended Parliament unlawfully. The potentially historic ruling is due at 10:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. ET).

Johnson's controversial decision: The PM claims he shut down Parliament to prepare for a new session, but critics say it was to stifle opposition over Brexit -- and that he may have lied to the Queen about the reasons for the move.

What happens next? With the Brexit deadline just weeks away, Johnson has reportedly refused to rule out simply suspending Parliament again if the court rules against him.