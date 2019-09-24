Supreme Court rules on Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament
Which way could the court rule?
The Supreme Court's judges have been considering appeals to two rulings -- one, from London, that deemed it was not up to the courts to rule on prorogation, and another from Scotland that decided courts could make a judgement, and that Johnson's prorogation was unlawful.
It's too close to call what the judges will have decided -- but there are three vague directions in which they could rule.
- Uphold the London ruling: In this scenario, the Supreme Court would side with the High Court decision that prorogation is in all cases a political matter, and not one that can be ruled on by the courts. This would be a big win for Boris Johnson's government, and could set a significant precedent that limits the role of the judiciary in British democracy.
- Uphold the Scottish ruling: This would mean agreeing both that the courts have a role in reviewing prerogative powers, and that Johnson's exercise of them in this case was unlawful. That would be a huge blow for the Prime Minister, as it would essentially rule that he had lied to the Queen. The Supreme Court would find itself at the center of a bitter and undoubtedly ugly argument over whether the justices had overstepped their powers.
- Land somewhere in the middle: If they wished, the justices could take elements of each ruling. They could accept the argument that courts can in principle rule on matters such as prorogation – but that Johnson's government had not acted unlawfully in this case. That would essentially be a warning shot to future governments that if they try to limit the supremacy of Parliament in a more egregious way, the courts could step in.
A historic ruling awaits
Good morning from London -- where, in less than two hours, the Supreme Court will hand down a landmark ruling on whether Boris Johnson unlawfully suspended Parliament.
Judges heard from both sides during a three-day hearing last week, and will announce their decision at 10:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. ET).
The Prime Minister says he prorogued Parliament in order to prepare for a new Queen's Speech. But critics say it was to shut down debate over Brexit; they allege he lied to the Queen over the real reasons.
It's still unclear what will happen if the court does rule against Johnson, who is currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. He has reportedly refused to rule out shutting down Parliament again.
Opposition lawmakers are likely to react with fury to such a move -- and demands will flood in for Parliament to be re-opened as soon as possible.