Time for a refresher.

Johnson announced his intention to prorogue Parliament at the end of August. The move took effect earlier this month amid chaotic scenes in the small hours of Tuesday morning, and Parliament won't open again until October 14.

Why? The Prime Minister said the suspension was needed to make way for a new Queen's Speech -- which sets out the government's legislative agenda and marks the start of a new parliamentary session. By convention, a Queen's Speech usually takes place every year, and Parliament is always prorogued before it is reopened by the monarch.

How long is the suspension? Five weeks -- but for most of that period, Parliament may not have been sitting anyway. It was due to rise at the end of this week for party conference season, returning in the second week of October. So Johnson's prorogation has only added a handful of days to the length of time MPs are away -- though some lawmakers were plotting to force the House of Commons to sit during the conferences recess.

So why is it controversial? Johnson's opponents have claimed he is shutting down Parliament to stifle debate, and to allow the clock to run down on Brexit.

In an extraordinary intervention, the Speaker of the House John Bercow -- whose role is traditionally impartial -- said it was "blindly obvious" Johnson was attempting to limit debate over Brexit with the move.

"Shutting down Parliament would be an offense against the democratic process and the rights of Parliamentarians as the people's elected representatives," Bercow said in a statement.

Does the suspension make a no-deal Brexit more likely? It's unclear -- in theory, no-deal is off the table on October 31 because of new legislation instructing Johnson to ask for a delay if he can't make a pact.

But Johnson isn't backing down from bullish rhetoric about leaving on that date -- so something is going to have to give.

If the Prime Minister finds a way around the law, there will be very little time in late October for lawmakers to pass another one.