Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament is unlawful, Supreme Court rules
Speaker John Bercow calls for resumption of Parliament on Wednesday
John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons, has called for the House of Commons to return tomorrow, in a speech outside Parliament.
He said he welcomes the judgement from the Supreme Court.
"The citizens of the UK are entitled to expect that Parliament does discharge its core functions," Bercow said.
He added that he has instructed the House authorities to prepare for the resumption of Parliament, and to "ensure the House of Commons sits tomorrow, and that it does so at 11:30 a.m."
It will not be possible for a Prime Minister's Questions to be held, he says, which will be a relief to Boris Johnson -- who is currently in New York. But there will be full scope for urgent questions to be tabled.
Jeremy Corbyn is set to make his keynote speech at Labour's party conference tomorrow, but the party would likely move forward his remarks to allow Corbyn to attend Parliament.
Will Johnson return to London?
The first opportunity to hear from Boris Johnson will be when he leaves his hotel in New York and heads to the United Nations General Assembly later this morning.
"Undoubtedly there will be a barrage of reporters’ questions -- and resignation will be high on the list," says CNN's international diplomatic editor Nic Robertson.
The decision was announced in the early hours of the morning on the East Coast, and Johnson will likely be working on a response.
"Does he wake up this morning and recognize this is not like the other days?” Robertson asks, noting he "can’t bluff his way through" this ruling.
“Will he change his agenda here and return to the UK?" adds Robertson.
Where is Boris Johnson this morning?
There's been no word yet from Boris Johnson, who will have received a rude awakening early this morning.
The British Prime Minister is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where news of the judgement broke shortly after 5:30 a.m. local time.
His team is now likely scrambling to respond to the staggering decision, which ruled that Johnson's suspension of Parliament was unlawful, void and has no effect.
They will also likely be assessing his scheduled speech to the assembly,
But he will undoubtedly have to face the music sooner rather than later. The court's ruling is the latest and most significant blow to the Prime Minister, who has already lost every vote he has faced in Parliament and seen his majority in the chamber wiped away.
Did Boris Johnson lie to the Queen?
The Supreme Court did not overtly say that Boris Johnson lied to the Queen about the reasons for his prorogation of Parliament, but several lawmakers have already said that is the implication of its judgement.
Importantly, the judges ruled on the effect of the prorogation rather than attempting to define the motive, which allowed it to deliver a devastating judgement without explicitly accusing Johnson of lying to the monarch.
Because the effect of the suspension was unlawful, the judges did not need to consider Johnson's motive.
Here's the key part of the ruling:
"It is impossible for us to conclude, on the evidence which has been put before us, that there was any reason - let alone a good reason - to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament for five weeks, from 9th or 12th September until 14th October. We cannot speculate, in the absence of further evidence, upon what such reasons might have been. It follows that the decision was unlawful."
The court did, however, uphold the decision taken by Scotland's highest civil court, which went further in its ruling by saying that Johnson did mislead the Queen.
Nigel Farage says Boris Johnson's *adviser* must resign
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has called Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament "the worst political decision ever."
But rather than criticizing the Prime Minister, he urged Johnson's de facto chief of staff Dominic Cummings to step down.
Cummings is widely seen as the mastermind behind Johnson's Brexit strategy.
Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn calls on Boris Johnson to reconsider his position
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke at his party's conference in Brighton, England shortly after the news of the ruling broke.
He says Boris Johnson's decision to shut down Parliament "demonstrates a contempt for democracy and abuse of power by him."
Corbyn says he will be in touch with the Speaker of the House of Commons immediately to demand that Parliament is recalled, and “demand that he obeys the law” forcing him to extend Article 50 if he can’t form a Brexit deal.
“A Labour government would want to be held to account -- we wouldn’t bypass democracy,” he adds.
“I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to consider his position and become the shortest serving Prime Ministerthere’s ever been.”
“Obey the law, take no deal off the table, and have an election tot elect a government that respects democracy," Corbyn concludes.
Watch back the Supreme Court's historic ruling
Watch the moment the Supreme Court's President Lady Hale announced its momentous judgement below.
The court went further than even most of Johnson's critics had expected -- by not only deciding the prorogation was unlawful, but deeming that it had absolutely no effect whatsoever.
We've played a blinder, says opposition lawmaker at party conference
Massive applause broke out in the New Statesman fringe event at the Labour Party conference when someone in the audience shouted “unlawful” as the Supreme Court judgement was handed down.
Reacting to news, a smiling Emily Thornberry MP, shadow foreign secretary, said: “I’m not even prorogued!”
When it was pointed out that the Tories could lose a lot of money if their conference is affected by the lifting of the prorogation, Thornberry reacted: “What a shame.”
“I think we’ve played a blinder in terms of parliamentary tactics, and we’ve done it as well as we can, and I hope we continue to do so.”
Pound strengthens after court ruling
The British pound strengthened against the US dollar after the UK Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.
The currency was trading as much as 0.4% higher in the minutes after the decision was announced, before giving up some of its gains.
The pound's reaction reflects increased optimism that Johnson will be prevented from carrying out his pledge to take Britain out of the European Union on October 31, even without an exit deal that would protect trade.
Crashing out of the European Union would likely produce another sharp decline in the value of the pound.
Most economists say a disorderly break would also plunge the UK into recession and cause a sharp decline in the value of homes in the country.