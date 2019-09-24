Speaker John Bercow calls for resumption of Parliament on Wednesday

John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons, has called for the House of Commons to return tomorrow, in a speech outside Parliament.

He said he welcomes the judgement from the Supreme Court.

"The citizens of the UK are entitled to expect that Parliament does discharge its core functions," Bercow said.

He added that he has instructed the House authorities to prepare for the resumption of Parliament, and to "ensure the House of Commons sits tomorrow, and that it does so at 11:30 a.m."

It will not be possible for a Prime Minister's Questions to be held, he says, which will be a relief to Boris Johnson -- who is currently in New York. But there will be full scope for urgent questions to be tabled.

Jeremy Corbyn is set to make his keynote speech at Labour's party conference tomorrow, but the party would likely move forward his remarks to allow Corbyn to attend Parliament.