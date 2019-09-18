Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament probed in Supreme Court
Suspending Parliament is a well-established constitutional function, government's lawyer says
The Government's barrister, James Eadie is asked by Lord Reed, one of the judges, if he accepts there are limits to the government's prerogative powers, and whether suspending Parliament has the potential to "undermine" the ability of MPs to scrutinize the executive.
He says he does -- and he also agrees that it is within the "purpose and role of the courts" to look at whether those constraints on the government have been exceeded.
But he adds: "Despite those features, this is a well-established constitutional function, exercisable and to be exercised by the executive."
He also suggests that the courts themselves must ensure they do not overstep, questioning "whether it is appropriate for those controls to be exercised by the courts" as opposed to Parliament. "My submission is that these are political judgments," he stresses again.
We're back on the question of justiciability
James Eadie has started making the case for Boris Johnson's government before the Supreme Court.
He began by returning straight to the issue of justiciability, which was so central to Tuesday's proceedings. Eadie says the issue of suspending Parliament is purely up to the government, and is not something that can be ruled on by the courts.
"We are dealing with a prerogative power," says Eadie. "It is a prerogative power that has been expressly preserved by Parliament."
This is essentially the government's most important and strongest point, so Eadie is laying down the gauntlet early on.
He also listed a number of previous cases which he says support his position, including the High Court's decision earlier this month which dismissed Gina Miller's case on the grounds of justiciability.
The court's president, Lady Hale, interrupts to deliver a bombshell announcement: her computer isn't working. Hale suggests she is having trouble keeping up with documents Eadie is citing (which, given the boxes stuffed with paperwork surrounding Eadie, could be an issue.)
A guide to all the legalese
We'll be hearing plenty of legal jargon as day two of the Supreme Court hearing continues. Here's a guide to a few of the key terms:
Justiciability: Whether the court has the capability or right to make a ruling in a particular case.
Prerogative powers, or the royal prerogative: Powers that can be exercised without the consent of Parliament. By convention, the UK monarch only ever exercises these powers on the advice of the Cabinet or the Prime Minister. The power to suspend parliament is one such prerogative power.
The “divisional” court: Otherwise known as the High Court. Short for the divisional court of the Queen’s bench. Commonly known as the High Court in London.
Inner/Outer House: The two main chambers of the Court of Session -- Scotland’s civil court. The Outer House hears civil cases when they first come to court. The Inner House is the appeal court, and is the highest civil court in Scotland.
The Advocate General: Scotland’s senior law officer -- the post is currently held by Lord Keen. On Tuesday he put forward the UK government’s position in the Scottish case.
Supreme Court hearing begins
And they're off... The second day of the Supreme Court hearing into Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament has begun.
First up today is the UK government's barrister James Eadie, who is responding to the Gina Miller case.
That's the case that the government won in London's High Court -- it found that prorogation of Parliament is a political decision, and not one that can be decided by the courts.
But Eadie will likely refer also to the Scottish case, which found the prorogation was unlawful.
Let's not waste time "pretending to negotiate," Barnier says
The Supreme Court in London will soon begin scrutinizing Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament for a second day -- but in Brussels, a European Parliament debate into Brexit is already well underway.
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned MEPs of the "considerable" impact of a no-deal Brexit, and stressed that the ball is in the UK's court to avoid such an outcome.
"I would recommend nobody underestimates the consequences of no-deal -- for (the) UK first and foremost -- but for us as well," Barnier said.
"The consequences of Brexit are not theoretical. They are considerable. Three years after the UK referendum I don't think we should be spending time pretending to negotiate."
"I think we need to move forward with determination, we need to do so with ongoing co-operation and transparency," he said.
"The position of the European Union has never been an ideological one. It has always been a pragmatic one," Barnier added.
On the Northern Irish backstop question, Barnier said: "The new UK Government this week in Luxembourg outlined the aspects of the backstop they don't like. That is not enough, however, to move towards achieving a solution."
"We need a legally operative solution in the Withdrawal Agreement which addresses each one of the risks created by Brexit," he added.
I have no emotional attachment to the backstop, says Jean-Claude Juncker
European Commission President Jean Claude-Juncker has warned that time is running out to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
Juncker told lawmakers at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday that talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Luxembourg earlier this week had gone well, but said Johnson had reiterated the British position that it planned to leave the EU on October 31 with or without a deal.
“That is why the risk of a no deal is palpable, remains real and is going to come down to a decision by the UK,” Juncker said.
A deal remains “desirable and is still, in my view, possible,” Juncker said -- but the main sticking point remains the Northern Ireland backstop.
Juncker said the EU was open to alternatives to the backstop, as long as they had the same effect – preserving peace by avoiding a hard border, protecting the integrity of the single market and safeguarding the all-Ireland economy.
“I have no emotional attachment to the safety net but I stated that I stand by the objectives that it is designed to achieve,” he said.
"The Commission is prepared to work day in, day out, morning until night -- with a few breaks -- to try to find the technical and political solutions we need but I am not sure that we will get there," he said.
"There is very little time remaining but what I do know is that we have to keep trying."
Juncker said the UK still had not presented written proposals on alternatives to the backstop, and he called on the UK to “come forward with operational solutions.”
It's day two of the Supreme Court's Brexit showdown
The UK Supreme Court is sitting for a second day to consider whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in advising the Queen to suspend, or "prorogue," Parliament for more than a month.
A reminder: Eleven justices sitting in London must rule on two competing rulings – one from Scotland's highest civil court, and one from the high court in London, which has jurisdiction in England and Wales. They are also considering a third case from Northern Ireland.
What happened yesterday? The main question addressed by both sets of lawyers on Tuesday was on the issue of of "justiciability" -- whether the court or Parliament has the right to make a decision on prorogation.
When will there be a decision? The Supreme Court has set aside three days for legal debate and argument. The earliest the judges could give their decision, therefore, would be Thursday afternoon. It seems much more likely that a ruling would come on Friday or even early next week, given the complexity of the arguments and importance of the decision.