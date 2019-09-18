James Eadie has started making the case for Boris Johnson's government before the Supreme Court.

He began by returning straight to the issue of justiciability, which was so central to Tuesday's proceedings. Eadie says the issue of suspending Parliament is purely up to the government, and is not something that can be ruled on by the courts.

"We are dealing with a prerogative power," says Eadie. "It is a prerogative power that has been expressly preserved by Parliament."

This is essentially the government's most important and strongest point, so Eadie is laying down the gauntlet early on.

He also listed a number of previous cases which he says support his position, including the High Court's decision earlier this month which dismissed Gina Miller's case on the grounds of justiciability.

The court's president, Lady Hale, interrupts to deliver a bombshell announcement: her computer isn't working. Hale suggests she is having trouble keeping up with documents Eadie is citing (which, given the boxes stuffed with paperwork surrounding Eadie, could be an issue.)