The Government's barrister, James Eadie is asked by Lord Reed, one of the judges, if he accepts there are limits to the government's prerogative powers, and whether suspending Parliament has the potential to "undermine" the ability of MPs to scrutinize the executive.

He says he does -- and he also agrees that it is within the "purpose and role of the courts" to look at whether those constraints on the government have been exceeded.

But he adds: "Despite those features, this is a well-established constitutional function, exercisable and to be exercised by the executive."

He also suggests that the courts themselves must ensure they do not overstep, questioning "whether it is appropriate for those controls to be exercised by the courts" as opposed to Parliament. "My submission is that these are political judgments," he stresses again.