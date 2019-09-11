Boris Johnson's suspension of UK Parliament unlawful, Scottish court rules
Labour urges Johnson to recall Parliament
The Labour Party’s Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to "immediately recall Parliament."
Writing on Twitter, he said:
I welcome the Court's judgement. No one in their right mind believed Boris Johnson's reason for shutting down Parliament. I urge the Prime Minister to immediately recall Parliament so we can debate this judgement and decide what happens next.”
Why this is a big deal: Court rules Parliament was suspended improperly
Murray Hunt, a lawyer and an expert in the matter, said the court's ruling is significant, because it goes against a previous ruling made by a lower instance court, and because it said "the true reason for the prorogation was to stymie parliamentary scrutiny of the executive."
The court below accepted the government's arguments that this question ... wasn't capable of legal resolution. They said it was a political question and had nothing to do with the courts."
Hunt said Wednesday's ruling means the Scottish court thinks the government's decision can be reviewed:
[The court] said the suspension of Parliament has been done for an improper purpose, because they are satisfied with the evidence that the purpose was to stop Parliament from having a chance to scrutinize the government during this period up to 31st of October. So it's very significant."
Johnson's premiership is like no other
Donald Trump said last week that Boris Johnson "knew how to win."
On his first day as Prime Minister, Johnson promised a bold new Brexit deal, bashing the "doubters, doomsters, gloomsters" and the political class who he said had forgotten about the British people they serve. It was as if an upbeat attitude alone could be enough to overcome any adversity on the United Kingdom's path to exiting the European Union.
But Johnson's short premiership has been characterized by a terrible run of parliamentary defeats and mis-steps, culminating in Wednesday's ruling in the Scottish highest court of appeal that his suspension of Parliament was unlawful.
His move last month to prorogue, or suspend, Parliament, effectively shortening the time available to lawmakers to block a no-deal Brexit, jolted the fractured opposition parties into action. Divided on Brexit, they were united in their opposition to what they perceived as an all-out assault on British constitutional conventions.
Since then, the blows have kept on coming -- many of them self-inflicted.
Johnson has lost every one of his six votes in the House of Commons, an unprecedented record in the modern era. Undeterred, the Prime Minister purged 21 members of his parliamentary party who voted against him, blowing apart his majority.
His refusal to reinstate those 21 MPs, who included eight former cabinet ministers and the grandson of Winston Churchill, prompted Johnson's own brother Jo to resign as a minister and as a member of Parliament.
The six votes included two attempts to secure a snap general election -- with the goal of replacing the sacked lawmakers with a new slate of candidates more aligned with his hard-Brexit views. Both were scuppered when opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn refused to play along.
Now there could be more bad news for Johnson on the way, if the UK Supreme Court upholds the Scottish high court's ruling that his move to suspend Parliament is unlawful.
Does this mean Parliament is coming back?
A Scottish court has ruled that the government's decision to suspend Parliament was "unlawful."
Does this mean British lawmakers are about to head back to work? The short answer is no -- not for now, anyway.
Murray Hunt, the director of the Bingham Centre for the Rule of Law, a non-profit research institute, said that until the UK Supreme Court makes a ruling in the case, Parliament will remain suspended.
The government has already said it will appeal the decision.
Why did Boris Johnson want to prorogue Parliament?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to prorogue Parliament at the end of August, meaning Parliament won't reopen until October 14.
For most of the five-week period, Parliament would not have been sitting anyway -- it was due to be suspended for party conference season, returning in the second week of October. So Johnson's prorogation would have only added a handful of days to the length of time MPs are away.
The PM said the suspension was needed to make way for a new Queen's Speech -- the way in which a new session of Parliament begins. Normally, a Queen's Speech takes place every year, and Parliament is always prorogued before it is reopened by the monarch.
Johnson's opponents have claimed he is shutting down Parliament to stifle debate, and to allow the clock to run down on Brexit.
The Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow -- whose role is traditionally impartial -- said it was "blindly obvious" Johnson was attempting to limit debate over Brexit with the move.
"Shutting down Parliament would be an offense against the democratic process and the rights of Parliamentarians as the people's elected representatives," Bercow said in a statement.
Johnson has repeatedly insisted he will allow Britain to exit the EU with no deal on October 31 -- but the majority of lawmakers are opposed to that idea, and have been working to block it.
A handful of legal attempts to overturn the prorogation have failed, allowing it to take place as planned.
Ruling against suspension of Parliament is "huge," says opposition
The decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend -- or prorogue -- Parliament has drawn widespread condemnation from UK lawmakers.
Queen Elizabeth II granted Johnson's request for the five-week suspension late last month -- ostensibly so that the government could reset the parliamentary timetable and launch a new legislative program.
But the plan to prorogue Parliament was widely seen as an attempt to limit the time for Johnson's opponents to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said Wednesday the court ruling was "huge," and proved that his opposition Labour Party's attempt to prevent the suspension of Parliament was correct.
Starmer told the TUC conference in Brighton: "I need to get back to Parliament, to see if we can reopen the doors and hold Johnson to account.
"It was obvious to everyone that shutting down Parliament at this crucial time was the wrong thing to do.
"The Prime Minister was not telling the truth about why he was doing it. The idea of shutting down Parliament offended everyone across the country, and then they felt they were not being told the truth."
Government "disappointed" by decision
Boris Johnson's government said the court's decision was disappointing. A spokesperson said:
We are disappointed by today’s decision, and will appeal to the UK Supreme Court. The UK Government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda. Proroguing Parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this.
Scottish judges rule UK Parliament suspension is unlawful
Three judges at Scotland's highest court of appeal say the UK government's decision to shut down Parliament is unlawful, the UK's PA news agency reported on Wednesday.
It is unclear whether the ruling means that the suspension -- also known as prorogation -- of Parliament will be reversed.
Scottish National Party member of Parliament Joanna Cherry QC, who was among the cross-party group of politicians who brought the action, tweeted: "All 3 judges in Scotland's Highest court of appeal rule Prorogation unlawful!"
"Huge thanks to all our supporters & our fantastic legal team who have achieved the historic ruling that prorogation is unlawful," she added in a second tweet.
