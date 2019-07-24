Donald Trump touted Boris Johnson as a leader even while Theresa May was prime minister. MATT DUNHAM/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the leader of the Conservative Party and the United Kingdom's next prime minister Tuesday, praising the man he says is referred to as "Britain Trump."

Trump has often characterized Johnson as a friend, and touted him as a potential prime minister even while Theresa May was still in office. The two men also indicated a mutual willingness to work with each other should Johnson win the leadership contest.

But while there is perhaps no greater compliment in Trump's mind than comparing another world leader to himself, it seems the US President has, for now, moved past the fact that Johnson publicly criticized him before the 2016 election.

"The only reason I wouldn't visit some parts of New York is the real risk of meeting Donald Trump," said Johnson after the billionaire businessman implied that areas of London were dangerous due to radicalization while Johnson was mayor of the city.

Much to Johnson's chagrin, he was later mistaken for Trump on the streets of New York City.

"I am genuinely worried that he could become president. I was in New York and some photographers were trying to take a picture of me and a girl walked down the pavement towards me and she stopped and she said, 'Gee is that Trump?' It was one of the worst moments," Johnson said.

Yet, Trump's remarks Tuesday indicate that he and Johnson have reconciled those differences, at least for now.

"We have a really good man is going to be the Prime Minister of the UK now. Boris Johnson. Good man. He's tough and he's smart. They're saying, 'Britain Trump.' They call him Britain Trump and people are saying that's a good thing," Trump said while speaking at the Turning Point USA's Teen Action Summit in Washington.

Read more about the relationship between Trump and Johnson here.