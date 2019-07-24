Boris Johnson takes over as UK prime minister
Theresa May arrives at Parliament for her final PMQs
As the clock ticks down on her premiership, Theresa May has emerged from Downing Street and arrived at Parliament, where she'll stand at the despatch box as prime minister one last time.
It’s the same position from which, three years ago to the week, May took on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for the first time. That performance drew comparisons to Margaret Thatcher and electrified her backbenchers – but after three drubbings for her Brexit deal and an unrelenting wave of hostility from rebel Tories, May’s more recent encounters in the Commons have proven testy and uncomfortable.
This one should be more friendly – a leader’s final PMQs is usually where opposition lawmakers rack their brains and find something nice to say about their outgoing adversary.
But with Britain still deep in a Brexit crisis and concerns from all sides about the incoming leader, the session could still provide fireworks.
A car has pulled up outside Downing Street
Theresa May's departure for Parliament looks imminent...
Media circus descends on Downing Street
Theresa May will depart Downing Street in around an hour, heading to Parliament for her last Prime Minister's Questions.
When she steps out she'll be greeted by hoards of reporters and cameras, as journalists descend on Westminster for a dramatic day. Spare a thought for the press standing out in scorching heat -- London could see highs of 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday as it bakes in a three-day heatwave.
PMQs could get almost as heated. The session will undoubtedly see a few of May's adversaries handing out a conciliatory olive branch -- but May could also decide to settle a few old scores before returning to the backbenches in Parliament.
A leader's final day in office usually sees a few jokes, a speech and often a tear or two.
But there's no ceremonial goodbye; rather, May will step into the back of a car and be driven away to her new life just moments before Johnson strides into Number 10.
Boris Johnson was not always President Trump's friend
US President Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the leader of the Conservative Party and the United Kingdom's next prime minister Tuesday, praising the man he says is referred to as "Britain Trump."
Trump has often characterized Johnson as a friend, and touted him as a potential prime minister even while Theresa May was still in office. The two men also indicated a mutual willingness to work with each other should Johnson win the leadership contest.
But while there is perhaps no greater compliment in Trump's mind than comparing another world leader to himself, it seems the US President has, for now, moved past the fact that Johnson publicly criticized him before the 2016 election.
"The only reason I wouldn't visit some parts of New York is the real risk of meeting Donald Trump," said Johnson after the billionaire businessman implied that areas of London were dangerous due to radicalization while Johnson was mayor of the city.
Much to Johnson's chagrin, he was later mistaken for Trump on the streets of New York City.
"I am genuinely worried that he could become president. I was in New York and some photographers were trying to take a picture of me and a girl walked down the pavement towards me and she stopped and she said, 'Gee is that Trump?' It was one of the worst moments," Johnson said.
Yet, Trump's remarks Tuesday indicate that he and Johnson have reconciled those differences, at least for now.
"We have a really good man is going to be the Prime Minister of the UK now. Boris Johnson. Good man. He's tough and he's smart. They're saying, 'Britain Trump.' They call him Britain Trump and people are saying that's a good thing," Trump said while speaking at the Turning Point USA's Teen Action Summit in Washington.
What Boris Johnson has said about Africa
Around the world, Johnson, Britain's gaffe-prone former foreign secretary, has in the past caused eyebrows to be raised and outrage with his outspoken comments.
But it is in Africa, in particular, that he has shocked many with language considered to be racist and offensive.
"The Dude" or "Bozz Lightfear?" What the papers are saying
Any guesses on what's dominating British newspapers on Wednesday?
Plenty of papers went with a picture of Boris Johnson making some kind of indescribable pose after being announced as the new Conservative leader -- the Daily Mail likened it to one made by British comedian Eric Morecambe, in a splash that no one outside of Britain or under a certain age will understand.
"I'm the dude," said the Telegraph, referencing their longtime columnist's so-called "Dude" policy announced in his victory speech on Tuesday. "Dude, we're going to energize the country," Johnson told the event hall.
The Guardian asks the question many people will be wondering -- what happens now?
And the Daily Mirror takes a more pessimistic view on matters. "It's really not funny any more..." their headline reads, alongside some pictures of Johnson's many slapstick moments.
The Sun put their front page to music, riffing on The Beatles and urging Johnson, "Don't make it bad."
But the Scottish edition of the paper didn't hide their feelings. "Uh-oh, it's Bozz Lightfear... To Insanity and Beyond," they proclaimed. Johnson and his Conservative Party are far less popular in Scotland than in the rest of the UK, and nothing sums that up more than the vastly different stances from the English and Scottish versions of The Sun.
The Queen officially decides who becomes prime minister. Here's what else happens in the next few days
After his short meeting with the Queen, the new prime minister and his new principal private secretary will travel back to Downing Street, where, traditionally, new PMs give a speech to the nation outside the black door of Number 10.
But after walking into Downing Street for the first time, a new prime minister has a couple of pressing issues to address. First, the civil service will brief the new leader on everything -- yes, everything -- they need to know for the job.
There are other tasks that need doing in the first week. From issuing instructions on what the UK's ballistic submarines should do if London is taken out in a nuclear strike, to arranging advisers and political appointments, it's a hectic period.
More immediately, Johnson will need to get on with forming his government. Right now, no one knows whom the new PM will ask to serve. During the leadership contest, he attracted admirers from across the entire Conservative party.
Rumors are wild, but the consensus in Westminster is that more people believe they are in the running for jobs than there are vacancies. This would mean that Johnson may have to let a lot of people down in his very first week.
Whoever is appointed, it will be seen as the first sign of what kind of prime minister he intends to be, especially when it comes to Brexit.