Boris Johnson's first full day as UK Prime Minister
Meanwhile in sweltering London...
Today is predicted to be the hottest day in the history of the UK.
And in Brexit Britain, everything can be politicized. Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour party, has just tweeted that if Labour were in power, it would "demand that employers look after their workers during heatwaves like this."
Unlike Corbyn and other MPs, most of those workers are not on holiday for the summer until September, as of tomorrow.
CNN approached the government for comment on Labour's heatwave demand, but is yet to receive a reply.
"Cabinet carnage,"Blonde Knives," "revenge," "All Guns Blazing" -- verdict of UK newspapers
The British press has decided to focus on the brutal Cabinet reshuffle that took place last night. The Brexit-supporting press seems delighted that Johnson has gone for a hardcore Brexit Cabinet, while the papers less inclined to support Johnson have focused on exactly how savage some of the sackings were.
Boris Johnson's first Cabinet meeting as prime minister has just ended. He laid out to his top team the priorities for his first 100 days in power.
If his first speech to the nation since taking power on Wednesday is anything to go by, it's going to be pricey. Johnson says he will unite the nation by investing in social care, education, healthcare and police. And he repeated to his Cabinet that this government's priority was to leave the European Union on October 31, no ifs, no buts.
After Cabinet, Johnson will head over to the House of Commons, where he will address lawmakers for the first time and go head-to-head with the leader of opposition, Jeremy Corbyn.
Shortly after, Parliament will rise for the summer, which seems extraordinary given the circumstances. But while Parliament might be on holiday, it's very unlikely politics is going to take a break any time soon.
Boris Johnson, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is holding his first Cabinet meeting.
On Wednesday night, Johnson overhauled the makeup of the government, getting rid of 17 of the ministers who served under his predecessor, Theresa May.
In their place is a top team of serious Brexiteers. The message is clear: Johnson is going to do everything he can to force through Brexit, with or without a deal, by October 31.
However, while the government might look different, the political stalemate Johnson faces hasn't changed. He inherits May's lack of majority and in the weeks since May announced her resignation, opponents to Johnson and Brexit generally have been getting more confident.
Confident that they can stop Brexit, confident that they can politically paralyze Johnson and confident that they could try to bring his government down.
It's day one of the 99-day countdown to Brexit. Whether Johnson makes it that far is still an open question.