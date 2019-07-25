Today is predicted to be the hottest day in the history of the UK.

And in Brexit Britain, everything can be politicized. Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour party, has just tweeted that if Labour were in power, it would "demand that employers look after their workers during heatwaves like this."

Unlike Corbyn and other MPs, most of those workers are not on holiday for the summer until September, as of tomorrow.

CNN approached the government for comment on Labour's heatwave demand, but is yet to receive a reply.