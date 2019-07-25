Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives at 10 Downing Street on July 25

Boris Johnson's choice for leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg, is addressing lawmakers in the House of Commons for the first time, outlining what will be happening in Parliament over the coming days.

The answer to that is simple: not much. Parliament is going on its summer holidays later today and will not return until September.

Mogg is a longstanding Brexiteer and one of the most traditional conservative new faces in team Johnson. His appointment is controversial as it now falls on the Leader of the House to push government business through parliament. And Mogg has made it clear that he is not afraid of no-deal Brexit.