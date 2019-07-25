Boris Johnson's first full day as UK Prime Minister
Renegotiating the Brexit deal
Johnson has restated his belief that he can improve on Theresa May's Brexit deal. He told lawmakers that no "self-respecting" country could accept the deal and said several times that with energy and optimism, Brussels could be convinced. "If they do not, we will of course have to leave ... without an agreement."
Boris Johnson is addressing lawmakers in the House of Commons
Boris Johnson is speaking to lawmakers in the House of Commons. His opening gambit? That his government would be focused on "making this country the greatest place on earth."
Boris Johnson to address lawmakers
It's the moment we've all been waiting for. Boris Johnson is on his way to the Houses of Parliament to speak to the House of Commons for the first time since becoming Prime Minister.
Given that he has installed a Cabinet that will concern both his political opponents and some in his own party, you can expect the reception and any exchanges between Johnson and members of Parliament to be punchy.
Is Boris Johnson the British Donald Trump?
On Tuesday, after Johnson's victory was confirmed, President Trump praised the new Prime Minister.
"They're saying Britain Trump. They call him Britain Trump and people are saying that's a good thing. They like me over there. That's what they wanted. That's what they need."
It's a comparison a number of people have made, but one that Johnson himself will probably loathe.
The Banter Government
Politics is a terribly serious business. However, some have noted that the collection of, let's say unusual characters, Johnson has appointed to the top team could end up being a bit of a banter government.
Let's take a look at some of them.
Priti Patel, Home Secretary
Priti Patel is an arch Brexiteer and very traditional conservative. So traditional, in fact, that some believe she may have previously supported reintroducing hanging. She was sacked from Theresa May's Cabinet after holding secret meetings with Israeli government officials while "on holiday" in 2017.
Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary
Gavin Williamson was also sacked by Theresa May for his alleged role in the leaking of state secrets about the UK's national security while serving as defense secretary. He was previously May's chief whip and is thought to be a little heavy handed. He has a tarantula called Cronus that some believe was used to intimidate Conservative lawmakers.
Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary
A man who has held many jobs and a man who has held many names. Shapps served under David Cameron as Housing Minister, Minister Without Portfolio, International Development Secretary and co-Chair of the Conservative Party. But he was sacked after a series of embarrassing allegations about edits made to a political rival's Wikipedia page and writing books about internet marketing under a fake name, Michael Green. Here is a 2015 blog post from the New Statesman on the weirdest things we know about the new Secretary of State.
Not in Cabinet, but...
Johnson has appointed arch Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg as Leader of the House. Mogg is an eccentric conservative who famously went campaigning with his nanny. He is charming and funny but holds many socially conservative views on matters like abortion and gay marriage. Johnson has also appointed as his top adviser a man called Dominic Cummings. Cummings is currently held in contempt of Parliament for failing to give evidence when summoned to a select committee. He was the controversial figure behind the official campaign to leave the European Union and is credited with creating the now-infamous – and false – Vote Leave claim that leaving the EU would give the UK £350 million a week extra to spend on the health service.
This government has just 99 days and no majority as of today to pull off what Theresa May found impossible. Strap in, it's going to be wild.
This post has been updated to correct the spelling of Grant Shapps' last name.
Jacob Rees-Mogg addresses the House of Commons
Boris Johnson's choice for leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg, is addressing lawmakers in the House of Commons for the first time, outlining what will be happening in Parliament over the coming days.
The answer to that is simple: not much. Parliament is going on its summer holidays later today and will not return until September.
Rees-Mogg is a longstanding Brexiteer and one of the most traditional conservative new faces in team Johnson. His appointment is controversial as it now falls on the Leader of the House to push government business through Parliament. And Rees-Mogg has made it clear that he is not afraid of no-deal Brexit.
Meanwhile in sweltering London...
Today is predicted to be the hottest day in the history of the UK.
And in Brexit Britain, everything can be politicized. Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour party, has just tweeted that if Labour were in power, it would "demand that employers look after their workers during heatwaves like this."
Unlike Corbyn and other MPs, most of those workers are not on holiday for the summer until September, as of tomorrow.
CNN approached the government for comment on Labour's heatwave demand, but is yet to receive a reply.