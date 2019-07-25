Politics is a terribly serious business. However, some have noted that the collection of, let's say unusual characters, Johnson has appointed to the top team could end up being a bit of a banter government.

Let's take a look at some of them.

Priti Patel, Home Secretary

Priti Patel is an arch Brexiteer and very traditional conservative. So traditional, in fact, that some believe she may have previously supported reintroducing hanging. She was sacked from Theresa May's Cabinet after holding secret meetings with Israeli government officials while "on holiday" in 2017.

Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary

Gavin Williamson was also sacked by Theresa May for his alleged role in the leaking of state secrets about the UK's national security while serving as defense secretary. He was previously May's chief whip and is thought to be a little heavy handed. He has a tarantula called Cronus that some believe was used to intimidate Conservative lawmakers.

Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

A man who has held many jobs and a man who has held many names. Shapps served under David Cameron as Housing Minister, Minister Without Portfolio, International Development Secretary and co-Chair of the Conservative Party. But he was sacked after a series of embarrassing allegations about edits made to a political rival's Wikipedia page and writing books about internet marketing under a fake name, Michael Green. Here is a 2015 blog post from the New Statesman on the weirdest things we know about the new Secretary of State.

Not in Cabinet, but...

Johnson has appointed arch Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg as Leader of the House. Mogg is an eccentric conservative who famously went campaigning with his nanny. He is charming and funny but holds many socially conservative views on matters like abortion and gay marriage. Johnson has also appointed as his top adviser a man called Dominic Cummings. Cummings is currently held in contempt of Parliament for failing to give evidence when summoned to a select committee. He was the controversial figure behind the official campaign to leave the European Union and is credited with creating the now-infamous – and false – Vote Leave claim that leaving the EU would give the UK £350 million a week extra to spend on the health service.

This government has just 99 days and no majority as of today to pull off what Theresa May found impossible. Strap in, it's going to be wild.

This post has been updated to correct the spelling of Grant Shapps' last name.