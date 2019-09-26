Boris Johnson faces fury in Parliament after Brexit showdown
Here's what's coming up today
The Commons will kick off with plenty of Brexit-related intrigue in just a few moments, when the first urgent question is put forward.
It asks Boris Johnson on "complying with the law" in relation to the legislation passed earlier this month that forced him to ask for a Brexit extension if he can't strike a deal with the EU.
Then, later in the day, there'll be a vote on whether to allow a recess for the Conservative Party's conference. Normally that would be routine -- but lawmakers furious about Johnson shutting down Parliament could use it to serve him a dollop of revenge.
And a general debate later in the afternoon also seems likely to provide some fireworks -- it will focus on the "principles of democracy and the rights of the electorate."
Parliament is back and it's crazier than ever
The British Parliament has been back in business for less than a day and already the Brexit debate has reached a new and dizzying level of bizarreness.
On Wednesday evening amid ugly scenes in the House of Commons, a combative Boris Johnson took the extraordinary step of daring Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the official opposition, to call a vote of no confidence in the government he leads.
"This Parliament must either stand aside and let this government get Brexit done, or bring a vote of confidence and finally face the day of reckoning with the voters," he said.
Corbyn declined Johnson's kind offer. "I thank the Prime Minister for an advance copy of his statement," he told lawmakers. "Unfortunately, it was like his illegal shutting down of Parliament -- null, of no effect, and should be quashed, in the words of the Supreme Court."
To people looking on from the UK and around the world, it all must have looked completely topsy-turvy. Johnson says he wants an election, but can't make it happen. The opposition claims it wants an election, but won't make it happen. British politics is in a deeply weird place. The government and the opposition each hold the keys to giving the other what they want, but neither wants to be the one to release the lock.
The Brexit saga is getting ugly
Good morning from London.
Britain's unending, all-consuming Brexit saga took an even nastier turn last night, as Boris Johnson returned to face a Parliament he had tried to suspend for five weeks.
The Prime Minister lambasted opposition lawmakers and attacked the ruling in the Supreme Court that found he had broken the law by shutting down the chamber. He, in turn, was harangued for his Brexit strategy and his language in the Commons, as the so-called mother of parliaments descended into fury.
And things could more heated on Thursday.
Lawmakers will likely be asked to approve a recess for the Conservative Party's conference.
There could also be moves from opposition MPs to shore up legislation taking a no-deal Brexit off the table.
And fallout will continue after an extraordinary night in Parliament.