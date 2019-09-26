The Commons will kick off with plenty of Brexit-related intrigue in just a few moments, when the first urgent question is put forward.

It asks Boris Johnson on "complying with the law" in relation to the legislation passed earlier this month that forced him to ask for a Brexit extension if he can't strike a deal with the EU.

Then, later in the day, there'll be a vote on whether to allow a recess for the Conservative Party's conference. Normally that would be routine -- but lawmakers furious about Johnson shutting down Parliament could use it to serve him a dollop of revenge.

And a general debate later in the afternoon also seems likely to provide some fireworks -- it will focus on the "principles of democracy and the rights of the electorate."