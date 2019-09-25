Boris Johnson returns to UK to face Parliament after Supreme Court ruling
Boris Johnson will avoid a grilling at Prime Minister's Questions
Johnson is expected to land in London shortly, after catching a red-eye flight from New York late last night.
The Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, announced Tuesday that the House of Commons will resume from 11:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. ET).
But Johnson won't have to face Prime Minister's Questions -- where lawmakers are given the chance to put questions to the PM -- which are normally held on Wednesdays.
Instead, Bercow said there will be "full scope" for urgent questions, ministerial statements and emergency debate applications.
Later on Wednesday, at 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET), the House of Lords (the UK's upper chamber) will also resume.
Parliament returns after a historic ruling
Good morning from a drizzly London -- where lawmakers are rushing back to Parliament after a momentous decision by the Supreme Court allowed them to return to work.
As torrential rain lashed down on Tuesday, the country's highest court unleashed a storm of Shakespearean proportions over Westminster by ruling that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had shut down Parliament unlawfully.
A unanimous (and extraordinary) decision by 11 justices was handed down by the court's president, Lady Hale, who ruled that the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament was, in fact, null and void.
In the wake of the decision, critics were quick to call for Johnson to resign, but he was defiant.
Speaking in New York not long after the verdict, where he was attending the United Nations General Assembly, Johnson said that while he has "the utmost respect for our judiciary ... I don't agree with the verdict" and reiterated that his plan was to still ensure the UK leaves the EU on October 31, "come what may."
But perhaps Tuesday was merely the calm before the storm.
Lawmakers will waste no time attempting to hold Johnson to account on Wednesday, and the possibility of a vote of no confidence in his leadership -- which, if successful, would topple the government -- remains a distinct possibility.