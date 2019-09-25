Parliament resumes: Members of Parliament will return to the House of Commons after Tuesday's landmark ruling which saw UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament declared unlawful by the Supreme Court.

Contentious decision: Johnson had prorogued parliament until mid-October, with critics accusing him of trying to shut down efforts to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Calls for Johnson to resign: The ruling was a massive blow to the Prime Minister who now faces a flurry of calls to resign, with opposition MPs saying his position is untenable.