Boris Johnson returns to UK to face Parliament after Supreme Court ruling
Johnson, Gove and Rees-Mogg to face lawmakers later
The Labour Party whips' office has tweeted out details of today's proceedings in Parliament.
Three of the five oral statements will be of interest to Brexit-watchers:
Michael Gove, the minister in charge of planning for a no-deal split, will address the House on Operation Yellowhammer -- the government's internal planning document which was released earlier this month, and which warns of medicine shortages, severe delays at the Dover-Calais crossing and an increase in food prices after October 31.
Later, Boris Johnson will address the chamber after the humiliating Supreme Court verdict yesterday -- expect plenty of pushback to whatever he has to say from those on the opposition benches.
The leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg, will follow Johnson and will also face a grilling -- it was Rees-Mogg who went to Balmoral to ask the Queen to shut down Parliament, a request which was subsequently deemed unlawful.
This list doesn't include information on which urgent questions will be accepted by the Speaker, John Bercow. Those questions will allow backbenchers to grill Johnson or other ministers on more specific matters.
Johnson is on his way to Parliament
Boris Johnson has landed in London after his overnight flight from New York.
The PM is being whisked to Parliament, where he is likely to face a grilling from lawmakers.
The House of Commons session begins at 11:30 a.m. (6:30 a.m. ET), though there's no requirement for Johnson to be there at the start.
Corbyn says no confidence motion is on hold
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, has suggested he won't call a motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson's government until after a no-deal Brexit has been taken off the table.
"Until it is very clear that the application will be made, per the legislation, to the EU to extend our membership to at least January, then we will continue pushing for that and that is our priority," Corbyn told BBC Radio 4's Today program.
"When that has been achieved we will then be ready with a motion of no confidence," he added.
That might not happen until after the EU Summit in mid-October, which is where the Prime Minister has been instructed by a new law to ask for a Brexit delay -- if, that is, he hasn't struck a departure deal with the bloc by then.
"Unlawful": What the papers are saying
Yesterday's stunning Supreme Court decision predictably dominates front pages in the UK on Wednesday, which are artfully laid out on CNN's carpet above.
But, depending on which paper you read, the judgement is either the death knell for an undemocratic Prime Minister or a judicial overreach designed to frustrate Brexit.
Johnson is unlikely to pick up a copy of the Daily Mirror at the airport on his way to Parliament. The left-leaning paper features Johnson's picture alongside the shortest-serving British Prime Ministers, saying there's a "special place in history" waiting for Johnson. He'll need to survive another two months to avoid the ignominy of claiming the crown.
But the pro-Brexit Mail and Express both react with anger to the ruling, with the latter asking "What's lawful about denying 17.4m Brexit!" Though it's worth noting that, as both the government and the Supreme Court have insisted, the prorogation and the legal challenges it faced had nothing to do with Brexit.
In an unusually direct editorial, the Financial Times has delivered a scathing verdict of Johnson's behavior. "Faced with such a damning judgement, any premier with a shred of respect for British democracy and the responsibilities of his office would resign," its leader reads.
Elsewhere, the Scotsman features a black-and-white, mugshot-esque image of Johnson with the headline "Unlawful," while The Guardian states simply: "He misled the Queen, the people and Parliament."
But the Telegraph, for which Johnson used to write, focuses on his response to the rulings, in which he said the people who brought about the case "want to frustrate Brexit."
Boris Johnson will avoid a grilling at Prime Minister's Questions
Johnson is expected to land in London shortly, after catching a red-eye flight from New York late last night.
The Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, announced Tuesday that the House of Commons will resume from 11:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. ET).
But Johnson won't have to face Prime Minister's Questions -- where lawmakers are given the chance to put questions to the PM -- which are normally held on Wednesdays.
Instead, Bercow said there will be "full scope" for urgent questions, ministerial statements and emergency debate applications.
Later on Wednesday, at 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET), the House of Lords (the UK's upper chamber) will also resume.
Parliament returns after a historic ruling
Good morning from a drizzly London -- where lawmakers are rushing back to Parliament after a momentous decision by the Supreme Court allowed them to return to work.
As torrential rain lashed down on Tuesday, the country's highest court unleashed a storm of Shakespearean proportions over Westminster by ruling that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had shut down Parliament unlawfully.
A unanimous (and extraordinary) decision by 11 justices was handed down by the court's president, Lady Hale, who ruled that the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament was, in fact, null and void.
In the wake of the decision, critics were quick to call for Johnson to resign, but he was defiant.
Speaking in New York not long after the verdict, where he was attending the United Nations General Assembly, Johnson said that while he has "the utmost respect for our judiciary ... I don't agree with the verdict" and reiterated that his plan was to still ensure the UK leaves the EU on October 31, "come what may."
But perhaps Tuesday was merely the calm before the storm.
Lawmakers will waste no time attempting to hold Johnson to account on Wednesday, and the possibility of a vote of no confidence in his leadership -- which, if successful, would topple the government -- remains a distinct possibility.