CNN

Yesterday's stunning Supreme Court decision predictably dominates front pages in the UK on Wednesday, which are artfully laid out on CNN's carpet above.

But, depending on which paper you read, the judgement is either the death knell for an undemocratic Prime Minister or a judicial overreach designed to frustrate Brexit.

Johnson is unlikely to pick up a copy of the Daily Mirror at the airport on his way to Parliament. The left-leaning paper features Johnson's picture alongside the shortest-serving British Prime Ministers, saying there's a "special place in history" waiting for Johnson. He'll need to survive another two months to avoid the ignominy of claiming the crown.

But the pro-Brexit Mail and Express both react with anger to the ruling, with the latter asking "What's lawful about denying 17.4m Brexit!" Though it's worth noting that, as both the government and the Supreme Court have insisted, the prorogation and the legal challenges it faced had nothing to do with Brexit.

In an unusually direct editorial, the Financial Times has delivered a scathing verdict of Johnson's behavior. "Faced with such a damning judgement, any premier with a shred of respect for British democracy and the responsibilities of his office would resign," its leader reads.

Elsewhere, the Scotsman features a black-and-white, mugshot-esque image of Johnson with the headline "Unlawful," while The Guardian states simply: "He misled the Queen, the people and Parliament."

But the Telegraph, for which Johnson used to write, focuses on his response to the rulings, in which he said the people who brought about the case "want to frustrate Brexit."