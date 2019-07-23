Boris Johnson expected to win race to be UK's next leader
Johnson could face a Tory mutiny within hours
If Boris Johnson is hoping for a honeymoon period should he becomes prime minister, he may have to think again.
Johnson would inherit Theresa May's perilously thin working majority in parliament, which currently stands at just two lawmakers. That small margin for error goes some way to explaining why May was unable to get a Brexit deal over the line -- and makes her gravity-defying three-year tenure in Downing Street seem rather impressive.
But Johnson could face even more bad news in the hours after he is announced as party leader. His hardline posturing on Brexit has excited those on the right wing of the Conservative party, but it's dismayed many moderates who fear a no-deal crash out of the EU. And it's led some senior figures to warn that they won't be signing up to his agenda.
The current chancellor Philip Hammond said on Sunday that if Johnson wins, he'll be resigning to Theresa May before she officially resigns on Wednesday, and has made clear he'll be opposing any attempt by Johnson to pursue a no-deal Brexit.
International development secretary Rory Stewart, who made a high-profile but unsuccessful bid to challenge Johnson for the role, has also reiterated that he won't be helping a hardline Johnson strategy. And longtime Johnson critic Alan Duncan has already quit his post in the Foreign Office this week.
Want even more bad news? A by-election in Brecon is set for August 1, in which the Tories are expected to lose another seat -- so Johnson's majority could be cut to one seat within his first fortnight in the post.
What does this all mean? Well, it's virtually inevitable that Johnson's tenure as prime minister will be rocky and eventful.
Who's voting for Britain's next prime minister?
Unless you're a paid-up Conservative party member, it's not you.
Although the winner of today's race will become the UK's next leader, they're not being chosen by the general public. That's because this contest has been to elect the new leader of the party -- and not, technically, the prime minister.
Theresa May's Conservatives were already in power, having won a 2017 general election despite failing to gain a majority in parliament. When she stepped down under mounting pressure from her party, she triggered an election to replace her as party leader -- and becoming PM is a rather appealing add-on to that role.
Internal leadership elections are chosen by a combination of lawmakers -- who whittled down a long-list of candidates to just two -- and the party's members, who have been voting for weeks between Hunt and Johnson.
That means the choice has rested with a self-selecting group of 160,000 Tory members -- just 0.2% of the total electorate -- who have picked the next leader for a country of nearly 67 million people.
The overwhelming majority of Conservative members are white British, and it's a generally older and more socially conservative demographic. Their political views are also often at odds with the nation at large -- read more about the Tory membership here.
Which Boris Johnson will Britain get?
Boris Johnson's sister once said that as a child, he wanted to be "World King" when he grew up.
Now one of the most divisive politicians of his generation appears to be on the verge of fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming Britain's prime minister.
The crucial question being asked in the UK, at a critical moment in the nation's history, is what exactly drives the man most likely to lead the country? The best way to answer this question is to understand exactly why he is so divisive.
Who wants to be prime minister?
For Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, it all comes down to this.
As the UK starts to swelter under a scorching heat wave, it's time for a new dawn in British politics. In a few hours, we'll find out if Boris Johnson, the overwhelming favorite, will take over as Conservative party leader and prime minister in the midst of the country's biggest political crisis since World War II -- or if his challenger, Jeremy Hunt, can pull off a remarkable upset victory.
If today feels like a coronation for Johnson, that's because it probably is. The gaffe-prone and divisive politician, who has spent years crafting a bumbling but affable persona that has allowed him to weather numerous storms and controversies, has waited his entire career to take the keys to Downing Street.
If he gets over the line today, though, he'll have plenty on his to-do list. First and foremost will be stemming a tide of disapproval from within his own party over his hardline Brexit strategy. And with a minuscule majority in Parliament, things could quickly get as hairy for him as they did for his soon-to-be predecessor, Theresa May.
The results of the Conservative party contest will be announced after 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET), and the winner will take over as prime minister after May steps down on Wednesday.