Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson driving away from the Houses of Parliament after Tuesday's emergency debate on a no-deal Brexit. OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took an enormous gamble on Tuesday after making good on threats he would seek a general election -- after firing 21 members of his own party.

Rebels in Johnson's Conservative Party had been forewarned that voting against the government on Tuesday would result in their being thrown out of the parliamentary party and barred from standing as a Conservative at any future election.

But the unprecedented move to sack 21 Conservatives, many of them long-serving members, was a stark sign of just how high the stakes have been ratcheted up. Some observers suggest it could even amount to a reshaping of the party itself.

In carrying out the cull, Johnson blew apart his majority, presumably with the idea of replacing those members in a general election with others who will toe that line.

By seeking a snap election, he could in fact be aiming to increase his majority and strengthen his hand on Brexit all at the same time. That said, his predecessor Theresa May tried the same tactic in 2017 -- and it spectacularly blew up in her face.

And it looks unlikely that he'll be granted early elections by Parliament, which must agree to them by two-thirds majority, unless no-deal Brexit is ruled out first.