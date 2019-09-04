UK PM Boris Johnson said he is making “substantial process” in negotiating a Brexit deal with the EU, but added that it should not be done in public.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the negotiations a "sham," adding that Johnson is simply "running down the clock."

Corbyn argued that the bill, which lawmakers will try to pass on Wednesday night, is trying to prevent a no-deal Brexit and cannot be "undermining negotiations because no negotiations are taking place."