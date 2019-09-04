Brexit rebels seize control after defeating Boris Johnson
"Substantial progress" is being made in negotiations with EU, Johnson says
UK PM Boris Johnson said he is making “substantial process” in negotiating a Brexit deal with the EU, but added that it should not be done in public.
Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the negotiations a "sham," adding that Johnson is simply "running down the clock."
Corbyn argued that the bill, which lawmakers will try to pass on Wednesday night, is trying to prevent a no-deal Brexit and cannot be "undermining negotiations because no negotiations are taking place."
Johnson accuses opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of "shameless scaremongering"
Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told lawmakers that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hiding the government's emergency plan for a no-deal Brexit, known as Yellowhammer.
When asked what will happen to food and medical supplies if the UK crashes out of the EU on October 31, Johnson accused Corbyn of "shameless scaremongering."
But Corbyn said “we are less than 60 days away from leaving the EU without a deal” and Johnson is “desperate, absolutely desperate to avoid scrutiny.”
“He has no plan to get a new deal, no plan, no authority and no majority,” Corbyn added.
Labour's "surrender bill" is the only thing standing in the way of Brexit, UK PM says
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons on Wednesday that “there is only one thing that stands in our way [of Brexit] -- it is the surrender bill.”
Johnson confirmed that if the bill -- which is trying to stop a no-deal Brexit -- is passed, he will call a general election for October 15 and “will allow the people of this country to have their view."
HAPPENING NOW: Boris Johnson holds his first Prime Minister's Questions
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Parliament for Prime Minister's Questions after suffering a humiliating defeat on Tuesday night in his first House of Common's vote.
EU's chief Brexit negotiator weighs in after Churchill's grandson expelled from Conservatives
Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator, has tweeted that former Prime Minister Winston Churchill would "surely be stunned about the state of today's Conservative party."
"Sir Winston Churchill was a founding father of the European Union, convinced that only a united Europe could guarantee peace," Verhofstadt said.
His comments came after Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Britain's revered wartime leader, was one of 21 Conservative MPs who lost their job on Tuesday night after defying the government in an attempt to block a no-deal Brexit.
Dominic Cummings is "largely responsible for the rebellion," MP says
Rebel MP Richard Benyon who defied UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday night, told CNN he voted against the government because he does not want a Brexit that will "cause real harm to people."
"I want us to leave the EU," he added. "I was a Remainer, but I'm a democrat and I think it's right for this country."
Benyon added that Johnson's divisive -- and most senior adviser -- Dominic Cummings, was "largely responsible for the rebellion."
"Some of the comments he made to some people tipped the balance," Benyon said, adding that he was "quite amazed at how some senior members of the party were treated" when they were fired.
Appeal will be launched in Scotland against prorogation ruling, MP says
Scottish National Party (SNP) lawmaker Joanna Cherry, who was behind the legal challenge in Scotland, has tweeted that an appeal will be launched against Wednesday's judgment which found Boris Johnson's planned suspension of Parliament lawful.
"We think he's erred in law on this point & others & will seek to appeal immediately," Cherry wrote.
Liberal Democrats peer arrives at Parliament with a duvet for potential all-night sitting
Liberal Democrats' leader in the House of Lords has tweeted a picture of himself arriving at the upper house of Parliament with a duvet, change of clothes and shaving kit as he prepares for what could turn into an all-night sitting.
"Could take us a while to see off 86 wrecking amendments on timetable motion today/tomorrow," Newby tweeted.
If the bill is passed by the House of Commons to block a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday night, it will have to move through the House of Lords in order to become law.
More than 100,000 people registered to vote in the past 48 hours
More than 100,000 people have registered to vote in the past 48 hours, according to the Press Association (PA).
Government figures show that 52,408 people submitted applications on Monday and 64,485 on Tuesday, PA reported -- which is well above the usual amount of applications per day.
According to PA, 58% of the applications were from people under 34 years old.