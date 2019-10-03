Lawmakers in the UK Parliament are discussing the government's plan to suspend Parliament once again.

The government said it wants to end the current parliamentary session on October 8. A new session would start six days later on October 14 with a Queen's Speech, which sets out the government's legislative agenda.

The planned suspension, which must be approved by the Queen, would be for "the shortest time possible," the government said.

It comes just over a week after its last attempt to suspend Parliament was ruled unlawful.

The opposition MP Valerie Vaz said that prorogation should have been scheduled for Wednesday night to allow for Prime Minister's Questions. She said the proposed schedule will mean Boris Johnson will have attended only one of four possible PMQs.