The Prime Minister is once again admitting some custom checks will be necessary in Ireland under his proposed plan.

But he is downplaying the need for checks at the border:

There will be no need for checks or any infrastructure at or near the border .. I've already given a guarantee that the UK government will never conduct checks at the border. And we believe that the EU should do the same. So there is absolute clarity on that point.

But he also said this:

Instead, under this new protocol, all custom checks between Northern Ireland and Ireland would take place either electronically or in the small number of cases where physical checks would be necessary , they would happen at traders' premises or other points in the supply chain.

This is crucial. Ireland, and with it the rest of the European Union, has previously insisted that it cannot allow any checks, no matter where they take place. They argue that physical checks would breach the 1998 peace deal known as the Good Friday Agreement.