Boris Johnson to face Parliament over Brexit plan
SNP says the plan is designed to fail
The SNP's leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford, has accused the Prime Minister of designing the proposal in a way that makes it impossible for the European Union to accept.
These proposals are unacceptable.
Prime Minister knows that he can't get this proposal approved, and he doesn't care. Because the truth is the Prime Minister either has no interest in getting a deal or doesn't grasp the reality of a workable backstop.
It is all about blaming someone else. In this case, the European Union. The plan is designed to fail."
No-deal Brexit would be "failure of statecraft"
Boris Johnson has warned the EU that if the UK leaves the EU without a deal it will be a “failure of statecraft for which all parties will be held responsible.”
He called on MPs to come together “in the national interest” so the country can move on from Brexit.
He said his government has “shown great flexibility.”
Corbyn dismisses the plan as vague and unworkable
In his response to Johnson's statement, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is rubbishing the PM's proposals:
What we have before us is a rehashed version of previously rejected proposal."
Corbyn says the new plan jeopardizes peace in Northern Ireland, leads to a race to the bottom on workers' rights and health, safety and environmental regulations.
The current proposals would damage the whole UK economy and the Northern Irish economy especially, and would undermine the Good Friday Agreement."
Johnson admits some checks will be necessary -- and that is a problem
The Prime Minister is once again admitting some custom checks will be necessary in Ireland under his proposed plan.
But he is downplaying the need for checks at the border:
There will be no need for checks or any infrastructure at or near the border .. I've already given a guarantee that the UK government will never conduct checks at the border. And we believe that the EU should do the same. So there is absolute clarity on that point.
But he also said this:
Instead, under this new protocol, all custom checks between Northern Ireland and Ireland would take place either electronically or in the small number of cases where physical checks would be necessary, they would happen at traders' premises or other points in the supply chain.
This is crucial. Ireland, and with it the rest of the European Union, has previously insisted that it cannot allow any checks, no matter where they take place. They argue that physical checks would breach the 1998 peace deal known as the Good Friday Agreement.
Europe thinks Boris Johnson's Brexit plan is a trap. They might have a point
Privately, most EU diplomats think Johnson's claim that his plan doesn't breach the Good Friday Agreement is nonsense. And if the alternative solutions to the Irish question existed, we'd have probably seen them in the past three years.
There's a growing sense that Johnson's plan might be less a serious proposal to break the deadlock and more a political trap for the EU.
Johnson opens by admitting the proposal is a compromise
The Prime Minister has launched straight into his statement.
He opened by admitting the plan doesn't have "everything we wished for" in it, saying it is a compromise.
He said:
Our starting point is that this house promised to respect the referendum before people voted to leave. Both main parties promised at the 2017 election that they would respect the referendum and that there would be no second referendum.
Boris Johnson is in the House of Commons
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is addressing Parliament.
He will outline the new Brexit proposals he sent to the European Union. After that, the PM will answer lawmakers' questions.
How Speaker Bercow lost his most precious asset
John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons, has lost his voice.
Known for his loud proclamations of "OOOOORRRRDEEEEER" and an ability to shout louder than the other 649 MPs combined, Bercow currently sounds a bit like a crow.
This potentially bodes disaster for parliamentary proceedings later on Thursday. With Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to outline his controversial Brexit plan to Parliament, we are expecting the chamber to get very noisy.
One MP, Peter Bone, asked whether the Speaker should not chair debates next week to protect his health.
"Dream on," Bercow replied.
Treasury showered with fake blood
Across the street from Parliament, the UK Treasury has become the latest victim of an Extinction Rebellion action.
With the help of a fire engine, the climate activists have sprayed the building with 1,800 liters of fake blood.