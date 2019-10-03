The SNP's leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford, has accused the Prime Minister of designing the proposal in a way that makes it impossible for the European Union to accept.

These proposals are unacceptable.

Prime Minister knows that he can't get this proposal approved, and he doesn't care. Because the truth is the Prime Minister either has no interest in getting a deal or doesn't grasp the reality of a workable backstop.

It is all about blaming someone else. In this case, the European Union. The plan is designed to fail."