Timings for the day are somewhat up in the air but here's a breakdown of the key moments to watch for (all times BST):

2:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. ET): Members of Parliament return after the summer break. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will brief MPs over what has been happening.

3:30 p.m. (10.30 a.m. ET): UK PM Boris Johnson will give a statement on the G7 meeting.

Thereafter: UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid will give an update on Brexit preparations.

Approximately 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET): UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will make a statement on education.

After 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET): If there is no further statement, an MP is expected to make a three-minute application to the Speaker John Bercow for an emergency debate on Brexit. MPs will then be asked for their consent. If some MPs shout "no," 40 MPs in favor of the debate will need to stand up to ensure the debate goes ahead.

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. (1 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET): If the debate goes ahead it could last up to three hours.

9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. (4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. ET): MPs could vote on whether to take control of Parliament on Tuesday to extend the Brexit deadline to, at least, the end of January 2020.