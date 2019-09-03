Boris Johnson's Brexit showdown as Parliament returns from recess
Johnson considered proroguing Parliament two weeks before it was made public
Documents submitted to a Scottish court suggest that the UK Government had been considering proroguing Parliament two weeks before it was made public, according to Britain's Press Association (PA) news agency.
On August 15 a note from the former director of legislative affairs at Downing Street, Nikki da Costa, suggested Parliament should be suspended. The note was reportedly seen by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his most senior adviser, Dominic Cummings and PA said that the word "yes" had been written on the document.
A further handwritten note was sent by Johnson the next day, according to PA, who said he didn't see anything "shocking" about proroguing Parliament.
How the day will unfold in Parliament
Timings for the day are somewhat up in the air but here's a breakdown of the key moments to watch for (all times BST):
2:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. ET): Members of Parliament return after the summer break. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will brief MPs over what has been happening.
3:30 p.m. (10.30 a.m. ET): UK PM Boris Johnson will give a statement on the G7 meeting.
Thereafter: UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid will give an update on Brexit preparations.
Approximately 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET): UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will make a statement on education.
After 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET): If there is no further statement, an MP is expected to make a three-minute application to the Speaker John Bercow for an emergency debate on Brexit. MPs will then be asked for their consent. If some MPs shout "no," 40 MPs in favor of the debate will need to stand up to ensure the debate goes ahead.
6 p.m. - 9 p.m. (1 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET): If the debate goes ahead it could last up to three hours.
9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. (4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. ET): MPs could vote on whether to take control of Parliament on Tuesday to extend the Brexit deadline to, at least, the end of January 2020.
Rebel bill is a "blueprint for legislative purgatory," says Downing Street
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman has said the rebel bill which will prevent a no-deal Brexit was a "blueprint for legislative purgatory" that is "very clearly in Brussels' interests not the British interest," according to Britain's Press Association (PA) news agency.
"We are opposed to the Bill which is being brought forward because it is about crippling negotiations and chopping the legs out from under the UK position, and making any further negotiation impossible," the spokesman added.
Former UK PM John Major allowed to join Gina Miller's legal action against suspending parliament
Former UK Prime Minister John Major, along with three others, have been granted permission to join the legal action launched by businesswoman Gina Miller against the suspension of Parliament, according to Britain's Press Association (PA) news agency.
"The court will consider in due course Sir John's application for permission for his counsel to make oral submissions at the hearing," a spokeswoman for the judiciary said, PA reported.
The spokeswoman added that Scotland's senior law officer James Wolffe, the Welsh Government and Shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti were also granted permission to intervene.
No deal is a "very distinct possibility," says European Commission Chief Spokeswoman
Mina Andreeva, the Chief Spokeswoman of the European Commission has said in a statement that the "working assumption is that there will be Brexit on October 31st."
When asked if a no-deal Brexit was the most likely scenario, she said: "I would say it is a very distinct possibility."
Potential October 14 general election would clash with Jewish festival of Sukkot
The Board of Deputies, which is the main representative body for British Jews, says it is in touch with the government over the potential date of a snap election, which is being reported by UK media outlets as October 14.
If held then, it would clash with the first day of Sukkot, a major Jewish harvest festival which also commemorates Jewish wandering in the desert after the Biblical exodus from Egypt. During the first day of the holiday any form of work -- including writing -- is prohibited.
This means that, due to religious restrictions, observant Jews would not be able to vote in person or participate on the day," the Board of Deputies said in a statement on Tuesday.
"While we understand that the situation surrounding Brexit means that there is very little flexibility over dates, we have been in touch with the Government to explain the concerns and difficulties that our community would face."
It could impact a number of Conservative seats such as Chipping Barnet and Finchley and Golders Green, where there are significant Jewish populations.
The statement added that if a general election is called on October 14, it will encourage "everyone affected to apply for a postal vote so that their democratic rights are not affected."
Emergency debate application submitted
The UK House of Commons has tweeted that an application for an emergency debate on Brexit has been submitted by several MPs, including Conservative's Philip Hammond, David Gauke, Dominic Grieve and Oliver Letwin.
"The Speaker will consider it later today. If successful, the debate takes precedence over today's scheduled business," the House of Commons added.
Parliament's order of business "expected to change"
The UK House of Commons has tweeted timings for Tuesday's order of business, but added that it is "expected to change."
"We'll post updates as they are confirmed," the tweet added.
Conservative MP says he'll vote against Johnson's government "because it is the right thing to do"
Tory politician Sam Gyimah has tweeted that he will rebel against Boris Johnson's government Tuesday and will vote to pass a bill which will prevent a no-deal Brexit.
"The bill today gives the Prime Minister time to get the deal he says he wants, but if he fails then it will compel him to ask for an extension instead of crashing out without a deal," Gyimah said in a video he tweeted.
"To those who say we need no deal on the table as a negotiating tactic -- it just doesn't make sense."