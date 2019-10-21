Lord Pannick represented campaigner Gina Miller when she challenged the prorogation of Parliament. Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson "just about" acted lawfully when he sent three letters to the European Union on Saturday, Lord Pannick told the Times newspaper on Monday.

The three documents included a cover letter from the PM's top diplomat in Brussels explaining that Johnson was complying with the law; an unsigned letter with the exact wording in the Benn Act (the legislation that obliged Johnson to request a Brexit delay); and a personal letter from Johnson saying that a further delay would be "corrosive."

Questions raged over the weekend as to whether Johnson's contradictory correspondence would get him in legal trouble.

Pannick helped defeat the government in the UK Supreme Court over the prorogation of parliament in September, and he told the Times:

As Prime Minister he is required to send a letter formally seeking an extension. And he has done so. But he is legally entitled to remind EU leaders that his policy is unchanged, and it is lawful for him to seek to promote that policy by political means. On this occasion, the prime minister is on the right side of the law.

This comes as judges in Scotland are due to consider the case that sought to force Johnson to comply with the Benn Act, forcing him to submit the extension request.

That case may seem a moot point now, given that Johnson sent that request on Saturday night, but some have questioned whether he stuck to the spirit of the law by undermining his own request.