Scotland’s highest court, the Court of Session, has postponed a ruling in the case on whether UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson fulfilled his obligations to ask the European Union for a Brexit extension.

Anti-Brexit campaigners brought a case before the court earlier this month, seeking a legal guarantee that Johnson would comply with the Benn Act, which required him to ask the EU for a delay.

Government lawyers insisted the Prime Minister understood his obligations and would not try to frustrate the intent of the law.

On Saturday, Johnson sent two letters to the EU. One requested a Brexit extension and the other argued against granting it.

Lawyers who brought the case argued today that the case should remain open to see how the EU responds. Lawyers for the government urged the court to close the case.

In granting a continuation, Scotland’s most senior judge, Lord Carloway, said the court would keep the case open until it was clear the obligations of the Benn Act have been satisfied.

This post has been updated to clarify the name of the court.