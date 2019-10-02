Boris Johnson to present 'final' Brexit offer to EU

Boris Johnson is expected to reiterate on Wednesday that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union on October 31.

"We are coming out of the EU on October 31. Let’s get Brexit done -- we can, we must and we will," he will tell the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, northwest England.

That promise might prove tricky to keep.

To prevent the country from crashing out of the EU without a deal, Parliament has passed a law, known as the Benn Act, that requires the Prime Minister to ask for a delay if no deal is agreed by October 19.

Boris Johnson doesn't have many options left. Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Downing Street officials said Thursday Johnson will "in no circumstances" negotiate a delay at the EU summit.

If the EU rejects his new deal, which the government says is the final offer, Johnson risks being cornered -- unless he can find a loophole that would still allow him to leave the EU without a deal.

One option floated by some MPs is to simply force the EU to reject the request for a delay. Another way might be passing a new law that would overrule the Benn Act -- but without a parliamentary majority, that would seem improbable.