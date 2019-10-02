Boris Johnson to present 'final' Brexit offer to EU
Johnson's "take it or leave it" offer is problematic
Boris Johnson is expected to reiterate on Wednesday that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union on October 31.
"We are coming out of the EU on October 31. Let’s get Brexit done -- we can, we must and we will," he will tell the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, northwest England.
That promise might prove tricky to keep.
To prevent the country from crashing out of the EU without a deal, Parliament has passed a law, known as the Benn Act, that requires the Prime Minister to ask for a delay if no deal is agreed by October 19.
Downing Street officials said Thursday Johnson will "in no circumstances" negotiate a delay at the EU summit.
If the EU rejects his new deal, which the government says is the final offer, Johnson risks being cornered -- unless he can find a loophole that would still allow him to leave the EU without a deal.
One option floated by some MPs is to simply force the EU to reject the request for a delay. Another way might be for the government to pass a new law that would overrule the Benn Act -- but without a parliamentary majority, that would seem improbable.
What is this new offer?
The new Brexit proposal has been leaked to the Daily Telegraph, perhaps unsurprisingly given Boris Johnson's past employment by the paper.
According to the newspaper, the new proposal would replace the existing Irish backstop, the part of the agreement meant to prevent a return of hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, with an alternative, time-limited plan.
The newspaper said the Prime Minister envisions a "two borders for four years" plan that would "leave Northern Ireland in a special relationship with Europe until 2025."
However, Irish officials have already said that if the leaked proposals are true, they are problematic.
Ireland's Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee, told Ireland's RTE broadcaster the proposal wouldn't be in line with the commitments made under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to Ireland following decades of violent conflict.
Under that agreement, no physical border infrastructure can be placed at the border.
"It is talking about a time limit, which is not acceptable, it is still talking about the need and requirement for customs checks," McEntee said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make a "final" Brexit offer to Brussels on Wednesday, insisting that if the European Union doesn't engage with the proposal, his government will not negotiate further until after Brexit.
Speaking at the Conservative Party conference later on Wednesday, the PM is expected to say the new proposal represents a "fair and reasonable compromise" that all sides can agree and build on.
"My friends, I am afraid that after three and a half years people are beginning to feel that they are being taken for fools," Johnson is expected to tell the conference.
He will also insist the United Kingdom "can, must and will" leave the European Union on October 31.